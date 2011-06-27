2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
COMFORTABLE BUT LACKS TECHNOLOGY
I test drove the 2019 Land Cuiser and loved the ride, comfort, roominess, handling and power for such a large SUV but decided not to buy as it lacked some important features which I needed and should have been included in an $86K vehicle. it had only one USB port, no Apple Car Play, no power and removable 3rd row folding seats, fuel mileage was unacceptable, no upgrrades or additions from the prior model year, and eliminated the rear entertainment DVD system which was a standard feature without a corresponding reducition in the MSRP.
ex ford raptor owner
this is my 3rd land cruiser, They are built to last for 20 plus years. 100 percent made in japan. fit and finish supercedes any thing the germans make in an suv. resale far better then the junk made in america. I'm a car nut and have also owned 3 ford raptors. as well as range rovers, glandewagons, bmw suv, broncos, explorers, gmc., and jeeps. i can tell you that after 3 years the suvs wc i mentioned all show their age big time. junk is junk, w terrible resale value and saggy cheap engineering. the land cruiser and 4 runner trd pro, wc i own both are understated, but built to last forever. also both have great resale value. I can't explain, but the 2 vehicles i just mentioned are 100 percent made in japan and the way its put together rivals any other SUV WC I PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED. junk is junk. the land cruiser and forerunner you spend a dollar and get back a dollar. w the rest of the crap, you spend a dollar and get back 20 cents worth of value.
built to last
My comment is in response to CS's above regarding the claim that Land Cruisers are built for a 25-year life cycle. I'd not heard that but definitely believe it. Mine has 300,000 miles on it and turns 22 next month! I still love it; smooth, comfortable ride. It's been the best (and most reliable) vehicle this family has ever owned, bar none. So despite the "cons" about lack of bells and whistles and tech for the price, I would buy it again tomorrow. I didn't buy a 2019 Land Cruiser, but I'm sure I'd love it too.
A Beast
Just purchased a 2019. Excellent ride with luxury through out. A very solid truck!
