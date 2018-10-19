More about the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser might not look it, but it is very much descended from the rough-and-tumble off-roaders of the same name that Toyota built in the 1950s. Today, the Land Cruiser can do just about everything its ancestors did, if not more, while treating its driver to modern luxury and technology. It is the most expensive Toyota sold in the United States, but it backs up that price with legendary reliability and excellent build quality. The current-generation Land Cruiser has been in production since the 2008 model year. In some ways, it can seem dated. For example, the third-row seats fold up against the cargo area sides instead of into the floor. But none of this detracts from the Cruiser's adventuresome character. Like a proper truck, the Land Cruiser uses a rugged ladder frame and a solid rear axle that's likely to survive nearly anything you can throw at it. The only engine offered is Toyota's venerable 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 that's hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range, full-time four-wheel-drive transfer case. If fuel economy is of any concern, you might want to look elsewhere since the EPA rates the Land Cruiser 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's quite poor even by full-size SUV standards. Even with a 24.6-gallon fuel tank, it means you could end up needing to fill up every 300 miles. Aftermarket fuel cans would be a must on any long off-road excursion. There's only one Land Cruiser trim level and it's fully loaded with an immense amount of comfort, convenience, safety, entertainment and luxury equipment. Despite its Toyota badge, this is a luxury model. If it's still not luxurious enough, the same basic vehicle is available from Toyota's luxury division as the Lexus LX 570. The Lexus is more expensive, better appointed and comes with a longer warranty, but its abilities are compromised due to its lower front and rear styling elements. With the limited numbers of 2019 Toyota Land Cruisers exported to the United States, finding one in a dealer's inventory can be tricky. But at Edmunds, we can hunt one down for you and ensure you get a satisfying deal on your new adventure vehicle.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Overview

The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Land Cruiser SUV 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Land Cruiser SUV.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,033 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $11,309 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $11,309 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $77,725 .

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 12.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

