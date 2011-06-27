2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Do I really need this capability? CS , 08/14/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After serving the Gulf War I wanted a Land Cruiser, ubiquitous in remote 3rd world countries. I loved the idea of a truly off-road reliable vehicle. I finally decided to get one. Price was good ($8000 off msrp on a new vehicle). But do I need this? No, but I love it more everyday! Drives great, handles better than you'd expect. Comfortable and unmatched off-road as an unmodified vehicle. And it's solid as a rock! After much research I found it is overbuilt to last in remote areas. Most vehicles are designed for a 10 year life cycle, the Land Cruiser is reportedly designed for a 25 year cycle. And, with only 3000 sold in the USA annually they hold their value well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

COMFORTABLE BUT LACKS TECHNOLOGY Robert , 01/02/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I test drove the 2019 Land Cuiser and loved the ride, comfort, roominess, handling and power for such a large SUV but decided not to buy as it lacked some important features which I needed and should have been included in an $86K vehicle. it had only one USB port, no Apple Car Play, no power and removable 3rd row folding seats, fuel mileage was unacceptable, no upgrrades or additions from the prior model year, and eliminated the rear entertainment DVD system which was a standard feature without a corresponding reducition in the MSRP. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

ex ford raptor owner ronaldo , 03/04/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 22 of 28 people found this review helpful this is my 3rd land cruiser, They are built to last for 20 plus years. 100 percent made in japan. fit and finish supercedes any thing the germans make in an suv. resale far better then the junk made in america. I'm a car nut and have also owned 3 ford raptors. as well as range rovers, glandewagons, bmw suv, broncos, explorers, gmc., and jeeps. i can tell you that after 3 years the suvs wc i mentioned all show their age big time. junk is junk, w terrible resale value and saggy cheap engineering. the land cruiser and 4 runner trd pro, wc i own both are understated, but built to last forever. also both have great resale value. I can't explain, but the 2 vehicles i just mentioned are 100 percent made in japan and the way its put together rivals any other SUV WC I PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED. junk is junk. the land cruiser and forerunner you spend a dollar and get back a dollar. w the rest of the crap, you spend a dollar and get back 20 cents worth of value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

built to last BE , 12/07/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful My comment is in response to CS's above regarding the claim that Land Cruisers are built for a 25-year life cycle. I'd not heard that but definitely believe it. Mine has 300,000 miles on it and turns 22 next month! I still love it; smooth, comfortable ride. It's been the best (and most reliable) vehicle this family has ever owned, bar none. So despite the "cons" about lack of bells and whistles and tech for the price, I would buy it again tomorrow. I didn't buy a 2019 Land Cruiser, but I'm sure I'd love it too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse