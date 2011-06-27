2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Do I really need this capability?
After serving the Gulf War I wanted a Land Cruiser, ubiquitous in remote 3rd world countries. I loved the idea of a truly off-road reliable vehicle. I finally decided to get one. Price was good ($8000 off msrp on a new vehicle). But do I need this? No, but I love it more everyday! Drives great, handles better than you'd expect. Comfortable and unmatched off-road as an unmodified vehicle. And it's solid as a rock! After much research I found it is overbuilt to last in remote areas. Most vehicles are designed for a 10 year life cycle, the Land Cruiser is reportedly designed for a 25 year cycle. And, with only 3000 sold in the USA annually they hold their value well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
COMFORTABLE BUT LACKS TECHNOLOGY
I test drove the 2019 Land Cuiser and loved the ride, comfort, roominess, handling and power for such a large SUV but decided not to buy as it lacked some important features which I needed and should have been included in an $86K vehicle. it had only one USB port, no Apple Car Play, no power and removable 3rd row folding seats, fuel mileage was unacceptable, no upgrrades or additions from the prior model year, and eliminated the rear entertainment DVD system which was a standard feature without a corresponding reducition in the MSRP.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
ex ford raptor owner
this is my 3rd land cruiser, They are built to last for 20 plus years. 100 percent made in japan. fit and finish supercedes any thing the germans make in an suv. resale far better then the junk made in america. I'm a car nut and have also owned 3 ford raptors. as well as range rovers, glandewagons, bmw suv, broncos, explorers, gmc., and jeeps. i can tell you that after 3 years the suvs wc i mentioned all show their age big time. junk is junk, w terrible resale value and saggy cheap engineering. the land cruiser and 4 runner trd pro, wc i own both are understated, but built to last forever. also both have great resale value. I can't explain, but the 2 vehicles i just mentioned are 100 percent made in japan and the way its put together rivals any other SUV WC I PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED. junk is junk. the land cruiser and forerunner you spend a dollar and get back a dollar. w the rest of the crap, you spend a dollar and get back 20 cents worth of value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
built to last
My comment is in response to CS's above regarding the claim that Land Cruisers are built for a 25-year life cycle. I'd not heard that but definitely believe it. Mine has 300,000 miles on it and turns 22 next month! I still love it; smooth, comfortable ride. It's been the best (and most reliable) vehicle this family has ever owned, bar none. So despite the "cons" about lack of bells and whistles and tech for the price, I would buy it again tomorrow. I didn't buy a 2019 Land Cruiser, but I'm sure I'd love it too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Beast
Just purchased a 2019. Excellent ride with luxury through out. A very solid truck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020