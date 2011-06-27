Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
Built to Last - The Most Solid SUV on the Road
My 2011 LC Cruiser is by far my favorite car purcahse ever. While I understand why so many dislike the rather bland exterior styling, knock the plastic interior, and question the high price, one drive on and off the pavement will explain why this SUV simply can not be matched by anything else on the road. On pavement the Cruiser handles well and is MUCH easier to park than my old Tahoe. This car always feels solid and safe. Off road this car really comes to life. In the Low drive function in mud, on uneven ground, and on rocky gravel the KDSS suspension makes this car handle like a dream. While the interior is not on the level of a Rover, this car always feels solid, unlike the Rover.
3 Years later and strong as ever
Following up on my post from May of 2011, I can report that this SUV has performed flawlessly and other than a few nits, reliability has been outstanding. The only problem with this situation is that although my heart would love to look at a newer LC my head says no way. This is a durable and solid performer that begs you to keep it till it can take no more and that is likey many many years from now. Nothing more to say, it is the finest vehicle I have ever owned and since this is my 25th vehicle over the past 33 years that is saying a lot.... Its not cheap but ultimately in this case you get what you are willing to pay for.
Very Impressed so far
This is my second Land Cruiser and I am impressed thus far. My last was a 2006 (last generation) and I was not happy with it trading it in after less than a year. The 2011 has improved in MANY areas. Handling, comfort, conveniences, performance are all significantly upgraded in this generation of the LC.
Red Dirt conqueror
Simply the best vehicle I have ever owned. who would imagine an 8 year old vehicle claiming this title as compared to many new trucks and cars including the ones I currently own. So smooth and solid, flat on turns, easy to manage and rock solid. It took me months to find this one but worth the trouble.
