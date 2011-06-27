  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Land Cruiser
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Upgrade Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Hood Protectoryes
7-Pin to 4-Pin Adaptoryes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5765 lbs.
Gross weight7275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Green Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P285/60R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
