Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Highlander
5(68%)4(23%)3(5%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.6
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3rd Toyota purchase

rma581, 04/01/2011
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I purchased this SUV 5 days ago. after driving 390 miles I calculated 27.8 MPG after my 1st tank fill, 70% hy 30% city driving. The 4cyl is a little noisy in the lower gears as oppose to the v6 however it performs well. I purchased the base model with the tech package option. (a must to have if you own a IPOD) I have 3 kids & decided to choose this model when Toyota changed the 3rd row on the 2011 Highlander from a single row to a split. This allows my son to sit in the back with the other seat down for more storage.

Report Abuse

The nicest Toyota yet.

bajarainny, 03/05/2011
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Having traded in our '04 Camry, this Highlander is our 5th Toyota. The styling for 2011 is much improved over the '08-'10 version and can actually be called a "looker". After 2 weeks of owning it, I've had two strangers stop me and ask about it. Having a great time with the navigation system and bluetooth phone set up and the entertainment system seems to work well (kids and grandchild). At first, I was a little daunted by all the electronics and technology, but I'm one of those guys who does read the manuals (no fewer than 6 came with the car) and learning how to use everything is fun. The best part is, it's a Toyota and everything works as it was designed to.

Report Abuse

Perfect!

methodistbill, 05/23/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I finally decided to give up on Honda. The road noise in my last Honda was just too pronounced! But my Highlander is one quiet ride! The V6 provides outstanding acceleration too. Though, it doesn't handle like a sports car and have great off-road manners, it does exactly what I want -- provide a stable, quiet ride. It also provides great flexibility with seating and the seats are quickly and easily folded in order to haul more cargo.

Report Abuse

Best Purchase Yet!

mcduv87, 07/07/2011
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

We previously had an '07 Tahoe and realized that our family didn't need all of the extra girth, nor did we want to keep paying $85 for a tank of gas. The Highlander so far has been a great vehicle! We're averaging close to 22 MPG which includes a good deal of stop-and-go in-town driving. The third row seat shouldn't be counted on unless you're in a pinch. The DVD entertainment system has kept the kids happy in the back seat on longer rides. We opted for the Limited edition to get all of the tech-options, but still managed to get a good deal -- close to 10% below MSRP.

Report Abuse

Sure it's not a Lexus?

corkyf, 03/27/2011
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I picked up my Highlander Limited AWD on Tue. Thurs my wife and I headed out on a 500 plus mile long weekend (37th anniversary). I had been checking out the Buick Enclave, but couldn't get the price I wanted. I'd been to the ACC tourney and Toyota had a couple of cars in one of the tents. Saw the Highlander Limited.......liked the price and looks (especially interior). Visited nearby dealership and drove one. Fairly impressed. Looked online and got a price I liked..and made the deal. On our trip through the mountains of NC, TN, and VA.......it was much better than expected. Quiet, smooth, comfortable.......pleasure to travel in. Enjoyed it as much as my wife's infinity M35.

Report Abuse
