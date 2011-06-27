Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV, but hybrid may not be worth it Michael , 01/03/2017 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful The Highlander Hybrid is comfortable and looks great inside and out. The "hybrid" part so far is a big disappointment in terms of performance and gas mileage. On long drives, we have simply decided to forego Eco Mode and avoid what feels like a battle between car and driver otherwise. Our gas mileage so far has been 25.5mpg at best and 19mpg at worst during a long trip between northern and southern California. Eco mode on the long trip only improved this by 2mpg. So, unless you need to cross the 6,000gvwr for business reasons, I don't see any advantage to the hybrid. UPDATE: After an ECU flash at the dealer, the hybrid part has been great. My best on a tank is just over 30mpg and I rarely get under 26mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Fuel Ecenomy Limmw , 04/15/2017 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful We ordered a 2017 Highlander Hybrid XLE in November 2016 and received it in early December 2016. We immediately took off on a 1000 mi trip to Oregon. Overall we are very happy with the purchase. Dealership service was good, the SUV drives well and we got 26.5 MPG for the 2000 miles round trip through interstate 5 during winter blizzards going and coming back. Our previous SUV was an Acura MDX which on the same trip averaged only about 19 MPG so we are please with the gas mileage. Since then in overall Southern Cal driving in mixed city and freeway trips, we averaged over 30 MPG. During our trip through the California/Oregon mountains during winter blizzards we found out that the Safety Features stopped working when the sensors were covered by snows and mud. So at the time we needed them, they stopped working unless we cleaned the snows/mud off the sensors. Otherwise all the safety features worked as advertised. Only other problem is the Toyota lane assist worked but the design was stupid: It behaved like a "drunken sailer" bouncing from one side to the other if we did not correct the drifting off the center of the lane and relied on the lane assist. Overall we give it a 5 star SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great MPG and Comfortable, but Overpriced J. Buchman , 10/01/2017 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Before purchasing my 2017 Highlander Hybrid Platinum, I owned the RAV4 Hybrid...so I am very familiar with Toyota's Hybrid SUVs. I moved up to the Highlander because I wanted/needed a larger vehicle to accommodate my family. In sum...while this is a very efficient and comfortable SUV, it falls short in some very important categories. First, the positives: Obviously, as you'd expect from a Toyota Hybrid, this SUV gets phenomenal gas mileage for a 5,000 pound automobile. If I drive slowly in "Eco" mode (Eco mode adjusts throttle mapping to give the driver more control over acceleration), I can achieve 34 mpg. If I drive "normally" (re: not slowly), I get around 31 mpg. Other positives: The seats, both front and rear, are very comfortable. Seat heaters and seat ventilation works well. The second row has heated captains chairs, separated by a cup holder. The climate control system works well, including the ability to adjust temperature in the rear of the vehicle. I was disappointed that the Highlander Hybrid does not come with LED headlights or fog lights, but nevertheless, the lights do a nice job of illuminating the road at night...and, having "auto-brights" is a nice feature (auto high beams will turn off automatically when it senses a car approaching in front of you). There is ample storage space in the rear of the vehicle (if you fold down the 3rd row). Cruise control works well...and the Nav system, while antiquated, is accurate and easy to use. Acceleration is pretty good for a hybrid, but, as is typical of all CVT transmissions, when you accelerate, the engine revs like it's about to explode. The AWD system (the rear wheels are driven by an independent electric motor that kicks in when the front wheels sense slippage) does a good job adding traction in light snow, but is not designed to handle off-road driving. OK, now the negatives: The car generally handles the road like it's sitting on bicycle wheels. There is noticeable roll when turning into corners, the electric steering has no feel for the road whatsoever, and the regenerative braking system is sloppy at higher speeds. To say this car is "not sporty" is an understatement. It is simply incapable of performing well if driven in any sort of spirited manner. The JBL sound system is astonishingly poor. After just a couple of months of owning the car, the subwoofer and one of the front tweeters blew out (and I do not push the volume when I listen to music). That's simply unacceptable for a car in this price range. Ultimately, I believe the Highlander's overall performance and refinement is simply below average for an SUV in its price range. In my opinion, there are other SUVs available, for the same price, which offer significantly better road performance, more sophisticated AWD systems, and higher quality/more modern interior design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent family-hauler with a few flaws AB , 12/19/2016 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Lots going for the Highlander Hybrid: unmatched fuel economy (in class), AWD, comfortable interior, and great reliability. Ride is soft, smooth and quiet. Handling is numb; not for 'spirited' driving. Active Safety Sense features (standard) seem to work well and are non-obtrusive, though I haven't really experienced the pre-collision system. Toyota's Entune+Navigation system seems quite dated; wish they would just support Apple Carplay / Android Auto. (At least Bluetooth works well.) Also considered the Honda Pilot EX-L (AWD), but I got the Hybrid XLE for almost the same price, and have no regrets! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value