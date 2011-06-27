Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Everything I wanted.
I needed to replace my minivan. I still needed a vehicle with 7 passenger capacity and wanted an SUV with great mpg's. I bought my first Hybrid and AWD which is a used 2012 Highlander Hybrid with 97k miles. It is smooth, quiet, comfortable, spacious and efficient. I was attracted by the 28 mpg EPA and pleasantly surprised with what I'm getting. I drive 36 miles round trip to work each day and get 34+ mpg. My commute consists of 80% city and 20% highway miles. Today I got 34.5 mpg. Yes I drive differently to squeeze these miles out. The most effective tricks are to accelerate moderately (utilizes the electric motor), accelerate downhill and minimize the use of AC especially going uphill. There is an ECON button which regulates your acceleration, but you can shut it off if you are an aggressive driver. I'm very pleased with the purchase of this vehicle. It is everything I wanted and needed.
After 145K miles, wife said this great car
After 145K miles, while driving wife said she thought this car drives about like when it was new, it is a comfortable great car. Gets great mileage for SUV even at 145K mile. Very comfortable to drive across country. No repairs, and low brake maintenance due to Hybrid braking. Only misses by Toyota for the time, was that the replacement of the spark plugs and the associated tune-up at about $120K miles is a major endeavor by the dealership. Also, the rear motor extra traction on steep hills with ice does not seem to kick in until the car is moving a little which does not make sense in helping to get moving in icy, steep roads. Otherwise the on demand all wheel traction work well in steep icy roads of New Hampshire, for instance. Wet hilly road traction has been best of any car we owned to not hydroplane. Note: We have owned 3 Toyota hybrids with no electronics or hybrid battery issues with all cars owned to at least $130K miles, just slight milage loss with age of a mile per gallon and 2 miles with Priuses. Even the normal car starter batteries lasted at least 7 years. For the Highlander, still has the original car 12 V starter battery and we live in MA and Northern NH all year. So, my thought is that people do no realize the savings associated with hybrid technology, like replacing brakes maybe every 100K, normal 12VDC car batteries that last, never replaced and exhaust system part, and more. Plus the Highlander Hybrid has high acceleration at all speeds due to the boost from pretty large electric motors on top of a V6 engine. Separate Note: We bought one hybrid car from a different auto manufacturer and were disappointed with mileage vs claimed mileage, reliability (multiple costly repairs) and the lack of a power boost from the electric motor when wanting to accelerate rapidly.
Not The Best Buy
Unlike a gasoline engine, electric motors have maximum torque the instant you apply power. You can go from 60 to 80 in about three seconds if you punch it. But there is a big problem for the unwary; the Highlander has severe torque-steer and could drag an unsuspecting driver right into another vehicle they are passing. Does not come close to EPA fuel economy ratings. The 28/28 mpg only works at around 40 mph. Otherwise it is 23/26 with a combined mpg of 25 no matter how you drive.
So Far, so good
Have about 1,000 miles on the Highlander Hybrid Limited. Very happy with the vehicle so far. For spending so much money on a car, I miss a few things that seem like they should be standard: Memory seating/mirror position. One tap (three blink) turn signal lane change indicator, to name a couple. Not exactly deal breakers, but would be nice. Only other frustration is directed at Toyota in general...not being able to change navigation settings or use telephone phone book while moving is maddeningly archaic. Passenger should be able to input without coming to a complete stop.
Great Car
