Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 FJ Cruiser
FJ

dakomaha, 05/21/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
38 of 39 people found this review helpful

I'm 36, I served in the military for 12 yrs. rough, tough and rugged reliable rigs at work, and jeep wranglers at home. I've never even considered anything else. purchase a wrangler, smittybilt bumpers, black rims, and rugged mud tires for the snow, mud ect........... now, over a decade later 100% IU disabled vet with a bad back and no leg from my left knee down, I was devestated. no clutch lol.... so, i decided to open my options. in the entire car/suv/and 4x4 line up I was about to throw my hands up. then I saw a FJ extremely attractive from the outside. I don't want to say "boxy" but it wasn't all aero dynamic- It looked like a SUV built for a man. Then I saw the inside. WOW! I held the Toyota in such high regards- I've upgraded to a TRD Sr5 4Runner! Which is everything and more than I could have imagined!

Love my FJ in so many ways!

ladylonglegs, 03/19/2012
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have had my FJ for ten months now and still enjoy driving it very much. I owned cars for most of my driving years and wanted a SUV since we were moving into the mountains of WV. and thought a 4x4 would serve my needs better. This vehicle does just that and more...the seats are comfortable and the turning radius is great. Inside the cabin is quiet while driving and gives me a feeling that I am riding in a safe vehicle. I purchased the soild white color and couldn't be any happier with my decision on this SUV!

Just what you'd expect...

tahoclimbr, 01/20/2012
40 of 48 people found this review helpful

If you are considering buying this car, you are likely looking for something rugged, durable, reliable, and fun to drive. This meets all expectations. I have had my 2012 FJ for 1 month now and couldn't be happier. It gets the same gas mileage as a the Highlander, drives and handles great, is actually just as quiet (or quieter) than my friends' Audi S4 (except at speeds over 70mph, then of course there is more wind noise). I get compliments everyday on the car. It's spacious, reliable, rugged, unique, fun to drive, handles snow/ice/mud great, what else do you want? If you're considering buying this vehicle, it's just what you'd expect.

Laughing at the "professional" reviews

tbrock60, 12/22/2011
39 of 56 people found this review helpful

The reviews that have been published on the FJ crack me up. It's appears the reviewers don't understand the purpose of the FJ. This is no commuter car SUV, it is a body on frame vehicle with significant off-road capability. I have no issues with visibility or blind spots; check your mirrors and look out the window... My 11 year old son loves the back of this thing and the wife likes the ride better than our Ram 1500 quadcab. I got 18.5 mpg on the first tank and expect better as the engine breaks in. I bought this vehicle knowing what I was looking for and I'm thrilled with it. Can't wait to hook the camper to it and head to Marble, CO.

YOU'LL EITHER LOVE THEM OR HATE THEM!!

hunting45, 06/30/2012
26 of 78 people found this review helpful

I have wanted one since "07" and finally have a 2012 4x4 automatic. If you're one that likes to look out the side of your auto to see what's beside you forget it in this ride, I've always used my mirrors so it doesn't bother me. If you have hair on your head and like to ride with your window down you better carry a cap for when you get out cause your hair well be parted right above your ear. There will be no equalizing the wind blow by trying to equalize with the other window nor with side window visors. When stopping at some stop lights you'll need to get use to looking up from the steering wheel. I do truely love mine, the gas mpg is great even pulling my 21' bass boat. Love'm or hate'm.

