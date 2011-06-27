Used 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Rigmobile Rock Doctor , 04/04/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Toyota truck over 26 years, which like the previous 4Runners (2) and Tacomas (2), is used to get me back and forth from drilling rigs. It is used to get through deep mud, heavy snow and generally drive down rig access roads that other drivers would call off-roading. Report Abuse

FJ Cruiser Review Kevin Voges , 08/26/2007 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Fun to drive - looks great. Really look forward to driving FJ daily. I realize this is strange, but non-aerodynamic windshield does not deflect bugs, so one must be ready to clean windshield quite a bit. Report Abuse

130,000 Reliable Miles and Counting !!! stutz1 , 01/26/2012 30 of 32 people found this review helpful After driving 130,000 miles on my 2008 FJ Cruiser, I have found this SUV to be very dependable. I love the plastic floors which I just spray down and wipe down. Don't miss carpeting . I enjoy the easy to clean durable interior fabric, however I would like to have as an option a leather interior. A fellow FJ owner told me there is a shop in Buffalo NY that sells leather skins that simply stretch over existing seats. Most people that ask me how I like FJ follow up with gas mileage question. I get around 18mpg which is fine for a vehicle that can tow up to 5000lbs.I'm not risking life for mileage!This vehicle gets top marks (5 star rating) for rear and side impact crash testing. Report Abuse

Best SUV I have owned Andrew , 03/02/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This truck is everything I like about an off road SUV and everything I needed for small family transportation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse