Used 2003 Toyota ECHO Sedan Consumer Reviews

232951 miles and still going and going cyrus , 09/07/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful purchased it used with over 92k.miles and and added 140k.miles with no major problems(every 4k.miles oil&filter and 3 sets of tires &2 tune ups)I love this car i have 2 cars but this is the one i mostly drive due mpg (average 42mpg city&hwy ) this one is a keeper for its life or my life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Car. echoman2 , 05/25/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I inherited this little guy from my parents when i left for college, with 85,000 miles on it. I have since taken it up to 105,000 miles, because I commute every day to school. Even after 100,000 miles there has NEVER been a single maintenance issue. The thing still runs like a champ. I consistently get 40-43 mpg in the city, and 50 on highway trips. It has a decent amount of space, and can fit four people nicely. The trunk is pretty big, and i have crammed quite a bit of stuff in it. Honestly the most economical car i have ever seen or driven. Its also pretty spunky. The acceleration is decent, and she likes the higher rpms. I have beaten this car up and its still running strong. Report Abuse

My Echo Echo Driver , 09/11/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I haven't had my Echo but 5 months, so I can't speak to long term reliability. In consumer reviews it is rated as excellent. I do know for certain it is one of the lowest priced new cars. Gas mileage on mine is currently 47 mpg. Awesome! I highly recommend the Echo. Report Abuse

Wish I could buy another kag , 07/09/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2003 seats 5 adults, has a huge trunk, and is small on the outside. I have a manual and drive conservatively, and have averaged 49 mpg on mixed driving over the last 12 years. At 246,000, I had my first age related repair - a wheel bearing, then a resonator at 270,000. Otherwise, oil changes, battery and tires, plugs, and it just goes. Professional reviewers complain about the styling, but I love the big windows, headroom, and storage space that includes two glove compartments, two cubbies, a driver side shelf and passenger side drawer. The trunk, holding 6 suitcases plus more, is bigger than most intermediate cars. The wonderful center console is never blocked by the steering wheel and reduces nighttime glare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse