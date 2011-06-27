Used 2001 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best value around.
This car has been in my family since it was purchased for ~$10k in 2001. There is currently 130k miles on it. I'm still averaging around 40mpg in the summer and 36mpg in the winter. Crazy that this car is still worth something in the neighborhood of $3-3.5k private party. You can't ask for more than that. If it weren't for the need to fit two car seats (2nd child on the way), I would never give this car up. It's just too good of a value. I should also mention that it's very fun to drive. Work performed: computer failed at about 90k ($1100), bushings replaced (120k), engine coil replaced (120k), catalytic converter needs to be replaced along with the exhaust (MN winters = rust + holes)
gas sipper
Mine came equipped with a/c and staight gear. Gas mileage averages about 39 per gallon. The wind does move this car around somewhat but I think that would be inherent with any 2100 lb. car. True it doesn't come with many extras but I didn't expect many for $11,700.00. Before I bought the Echo I tested a Hyundai Accent, Daewoo Lanos and Kia Rio and they could not touch the Echo in acceleration, gas mileage, ride quality or fit and finish.
always goes anywhere any time! Perfect car.
its not what you want its what you need! Still the perfect car
Great for me
I bought my car in Feb. 2001 with the sticker telling me that my MPG would be 38/43. I have been lucky to have had company cars, so I now have barely 69K miles on the engine. I now have been using my car more for work, driving in town, and out of town. Besides oil changes and new tires, I have not had to have any other work done on my car. I calculated a month ago that I was getting 38 MPG, so I am very happy with this car. I just hate they do not make it anymore. The big space is so unexpected for such a small car.
ECHO...you know I like it!
This car gets excellent fuel economy, about 38-40 mpg in town, five speed transmission. This car is incredibly roomy inside for its size. It sits high up off the ground making entry and exit easy on my bad back. Other cars in this class require a limbo dance to get into, then feel like youre riding on a skate board in traffic theyre so low to the ground. Engine is surprizingly powerfull for a car of this size, it has all the power one could ask for. Car has been utterly reliable over two years, 11,500 miles.
