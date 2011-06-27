Used 2001 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best value around. mikebean , 05/03/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This car has been in my family since it was purchased for ~$10k in 2001. There is currently 130k miles on it. I'm still averaging around 40mpg in the summer and 36mpg in the winter. Crazy that this car is still worth something in the neighborhood of $3-3.5k private party. You can't ask for more than that. If it weren't for the need to fit two car seats (2nd child on the way), I would never give this car up. It's just too good of a value. I should also mention that it's very fun to drive. Work performed: computer failed at about 90k ($1100), bushings replaced (120k), engine coil replaced (120k), catalytic converter needs to be replaced along with the exhaust (MN winters = rust + holes) Report Abuse

gas sipper High Point , 02/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Mine came equipped with a/c and staight gear. Gas mileage averages about 39 per gallon. The wind does move this car around somewhat but I think that would be inherent with any 2100 lb. car. True it doesn't come with many extras but I didn't expect many for $11,700.00. Before I bought the Echo I tested a Hyundai Accent, Daewoo Lanos and Kia Rio and they could not touch the Echo in acceleration, gas mileage, ride quality or fit and finish.

always goes anywhere any time! Perfect car. Matthew Langer , 11/14/2015 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful its not what you want its what you need! Still the perfect car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great for me donwayne , 07/07/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my car in Feb. 2001 with the sticker telling me that my MPG would be 38/43. I have been lucky to have had company cars, so I now have barely 69K miles on the engine. I now have been using my car more for work, driving in town, and out of town. Besides oil changes and new tires, I have not had to have any other work done on my car. I calculated a month ago that I was getting 38 MPG, so I am very happy with this car. I just hate they do not make it anymore. The big space is so unexpected for such a small car.