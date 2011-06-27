2020 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

"Angel" for Goldilocks Cindy , 12/14/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful For me this car is perfection. I am 70 and needed the included safety features. I was blown away with how much I enjoy driving the car. Responsive and always predictable, smooth shifts, good power, nice braking even when it gives it's opinion on brake force. First day I had it, took my sister on a 700 mile medical trip. Torrential rain, 60 % freeway, 30% coast range, 10 % big city and stop and go getting out of city. MPG ave 36.9 I felt safe in all the situations. I am person who traded in a Prius a few years ago because the seats made me cry. This car seat felt the same after 18 hours as it did at the start. Toyota knocked it out of the park as far as I am concerned. First time I have named a car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car Ever! Chris , 10/20/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I have owned the 2020 Toyota Corolla LE since May and I have fallen in love with it completely! I love the Apple CarPlay, lane assist, and dynamic radar cruise the most. I have had nothing but good experiences with this car and I drive it about a thousand miles a week. The last 20K miles on this car have been nothing but pleasant. If I had to have a complaint it would have to be that the screen has slow response rates when the car first starts up, and I wish it would just automatically load CarPlay instead of me having to select it. Outside of this, the car is excellent for long road trips and driving around the city. I usually average 36-42 mpg on the interstate and generally average 33-39 mpg in town while running the auto climate control with eco mode turned on. I have owned many different vehicles and after owning this 2020 Corolla I will not own any car but a Corolla! Even though I am 6' 1" I have plenty of leg room while driving, major improvement over the 2019 and older models. 10/10 recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car Jeff , 05/22/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 97 of 102 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Corolla. I still have two 2014's. The 2020 Corolla is the best one yet. I have owned it about a month and I have been very impressed with the redesign and all the new safety features. Very comfortable and easy to drive. So much quieter and smoother than the previous models. Definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonably priced, solidly built, reliable car that is very fuel efficient. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Finally a 2.0 Corolla! txwriter , 09/07/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful My first car was a Toyota Corolla, and I loved it, but when it came time to get a new car after ten years, I wanted more horsepower. The 2.0 engine is awesome! I love the way they made it so that I can still get off red lights or in an out of traffic quickly. I love the feel of the Corolla. Also, this car handles like a dream. It takes curves and corners very well (MUCH improvement over my last Corolla). I do wish they would improve the graphics on the view screen. They are kind of bland which is weird because the backup camera is awesome and has super bright colors. I feel like this new generation looks so much better than the past, but it still has everything that makes Corollas amazing. I recommend the upgrade to push button start and leather wrapped steering wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value