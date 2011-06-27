2019 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Previous car was a VW Jetta. I liked the German feel and the great seats. I was dismayed by the trade in value, however. The Corolla holds its value better. My wife was impressed with the safety technology. This car was easier for me to get in and out of than the Jetta. I think the interior on the LE looks great. Nice two tone dash, and the seats also have contrasting fabrics. I disagree with reviews that say the interior looks cheap. I am very happy with the way this car drives and handles. Honestly, I do not notice too much difference in driving feel among compact sedans in normal city driving. I don't plan to take this Corolla to the racetrack. Of course, the Corolla is going to be all new in 2020, so wait for that one. Update after 1 year, 9000 miles: My opinion remains favorable. Easy car to drive. Solid car. Update after 12,000 miles: I like driving this car. No complaints at all.

Scott , 03/01/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)

So this is an early review after about 500mi driving a new 2019 SE 6MT. I hope to drive this car until the wheels fall off. I got the manual transmission for the reliability and the fact that I've had several Corolla rentals (I travel a lot for work) with the CVT transmission. While I'm sure the Aisin CVT is reliable, the ones I've driven never seem to decide what they want to do; they rev high sometimes for no reason and it just felt like they weren't tuned properly, including a brand new one I test drove for the heck of it before I bought this one. The SE 6MT has a nice set of features; I wish they made the L or the LE with the manual, as I wound up having to pay for features like a push-button start, moonroof, etc that I wouldn't have paid for if I had the choice, just to get the transmission option I wanted. The car is loud on the highway, but reading reviews on the Firestone tires suggest that they may be to blame, not necessarily the car itself. I look forward to putting a better set of tires on after these wear out and seeing how that affects the noise. For the manual transmission, it took some getting used to (I'm now getting consistent with it). Admittedly, I haven't driven a manual car in about 5 years, but this one was more difficult to grasp than my last manual car. The throttle and clutch are both sort of vague; the throttle pedal has a lot of "slack", meaning you have to depress it a lot to get it to rev above idle, and when it does rev it shoots up quite quickly. Now that I'm getting used to it, it's a lot smoother, but there was a learning curve. If you've never driven a manual transmission before, this might not be the car to learn on. For the interior, I wish there was a USB port that was covered or otherwise shielded from view (e.g. in the center console, or if the area below the climate controls had a cover). Because of this, I can't leave my iPod plugged in like I could on my last car, for fear of break-ins. I also wish the radio volume and tune knobs had light rings around them; they're the only controls that aren't illuminated and they're difficult to find at night (and if you miss them, you'll likely hit a button on the touch screen); a minor annoyance. In all, I'm confident it will be a reliable vehicle and the 6sp manual offers a bit more fun and engagement than the CVT. A lot of reviews give the Corolla a bad rap based on the fact it is "basic" and isn't "fun", listing alternatives such as the Focus or Mazda3. I invite people to check out the rated reliability of both of those cars; we don't necessarily buy a Corolla because we want a fun sporty car; we buy it for the reliability and the practicality. It does both quite well. My driving is about 70/30 highway/city... I'm averaging ~36mpg according to the display. I do have a light foot, but it's still nice for a basic 1.8L engine w/o a turbocharger or direct injection.