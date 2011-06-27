Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,880*
Total Cash Price
$18,164
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,438*
Total Cash Price
$18,527
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,196*
Total Cash Price
$24,885
XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,311*
Total Cash Price
$25,611
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,474*
Total Cash Price
$25,066
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,995*
Total Cash Price
$18,891
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,426*
Total Cash Price
$26,338
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,880*
Total Cash Price
$18,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$594
|$365
|$1,529
|$1,139
|$912
|$4,539
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,156
|Financing
|$977
|$785
|$582
|$364
|$131
|$2,839
|Depreciation
|$3,804
|$1,418
|$1,261
|$1,132
|$1,031
|$8,646
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$4,616
|$5,588
|$4,966
|$4,531
|$27,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,196
|Maintenance
|$606
|$372
|$1,560
|$1,162
|$930
|$4,630
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,179
|Financing
|$997
|$801
|$594
|$371
|$134
|$2,896
|Depreciation
|$3,880
|$1,446
|$1,286
|$1,155
|$1,052
|$8,819
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,343
|$4,708
|$5,700
|$5,065
|$4,622
|$28,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,636
|Maintenance
|$814
|$500
|$2,095
|$1,560
|$1,249
|$6,218
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,075
|$797
|$499
|$179
|$3,889
|Depreciation
|$5,211
|$1,943
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$1,412
|$11,845
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,205
|$6,324
|$7,656
|$6,803
|$6,207
|$38,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,801
|Maintenance
|$838
|$515
|$2,156
|$1,606
|$1,286
|$6,400
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,107
|$821
|$513
|$185
|$4,003
|Depreciation
|$5,364
|$1,999
|$1,778
|$1,596
|$1,454
|$12,191
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,532
|$6,509
|$7,879
|$7,002
|$6,389
|$39,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$820
|$504
|$2,110
|$1,572
|$1,259
|$6,264
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,369
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,348
|$1,083
|$803
|$502
|$181
|$3,918
|Depreciation
|$5,250
|$1,957
|$1,740
|$1,562
|$1,423
|$11,931
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,287
|$6,370
|$7,711
|$6,853
|$6,253
|$38,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$618
|$380
|$1,590
|$1,185
|$948
|$4,721
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,202
|Financing
|$1,016
|$816
|$605
|$379
|$136
|$2,953
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$1,475
|$1,311
|$1,177
|$1,072
|$8,992
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,506
|$4,801
|$5,812
|$5,165
|$4,712
|$28,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$5,965
|Maintenance
|$861
|$529
|$2,217
|$1,652
|$1,322
|$6,582
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,676
|Financing
|$1,417
|$1,138
|$844
|$528
|$190
|$4,117
|Depreciation
|$5,516
|$2,056
|$1,828
|$1,641
|$1,495
|$12,537
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,860
|$6,693
|$8,103
|$7,201
|$6,570
|$40,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$594
|$365
|$1,529
|$1,139
|$912
|$4,539
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,156
|Financing
|$977
|$785
|$582
|$364
|$131
|$2,839
|Depreciation
|$3,804
|$1,418
|$1,261
|$1,132
|$1,031
|$8,646
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$4,616
|$5,588
|$4,966
|$4,531
|$27,880
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
