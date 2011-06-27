Used 2017 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,083*
Total Cash Price
$15,828
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,719*
Total Cash Price
$21,260
50th Anniversary Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,820*
Total Cash Price
$21,880
XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,994*
Total Cash Price
$21,415
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,633*
Total Cash Price
$16,139
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,921*
Total Cash Price
$22,501
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,532*
Total Cash Price
$15,518
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,532*
Total Cash Price
$15,518
LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,111*
Total Cash Price
$17,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$4,104
|Maintenance
|$367
|$1,575
|$1,133
|$749
|$1,275
|$5,099
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$872
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,039
|Financing
|$852
|$684
|$507
|$316
|$115
|$2,475
|Depreciation
|$3,468
|$1,318
|$1,160
|$1,027
|$922
|$7,895
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,593
|$5,819
|$5,156
|$4,577
|$4,938
|$28,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$493
|$2,115
|$1,522
|$1,006
|$1,713
|$6,849
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$681
|$425
|$155
|$3,324
|Depreciation
|$4,658
|$1,770
|$1,558
|$1,380
|$1,238
|$10,604
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,198
|$7,816
|$6,925
|$6,147
|$6,632
|$37,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan 50th Anniversary Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$5,674
|Maintenance
|$508
|$2,177
|$1,567
|$1,035
|$1,763
|$7,049
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,206
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,177
|$946
|$701
|$437
|$159
|$3,421
|Depreciation
|$4,794
|$1,822
|$1,603
|$1,420
|$1,275
|$10,913
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,496
|$8,044
|$7,128
|$6,327
|$6,826
|$38,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,553
|Maintenance
|$497
|$2,131
|$1,533
|$1,013
|$1,725
|$6,899
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,406
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$686
|$428
|$156
|$3,348
|Depreciation
|$4,692
|$1,783
|$1,569
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$10,681
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,273
|$7,873
|$6,976
|$6,192
|$6,681
|$37,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$374
|$1,606
|$1,155
|$763
|$1,300
|$5,199
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$889
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,060
|Financing
|$868
|$698
|$517
|$322
|$118
|$2,523
|Depreciation
|$3,536
|$1,344
|$1,182
|$1,047
|$940
|$8,050
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,742
|$5,933
|$5,257
|$4,666
|$5,035
|$28,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$5,835
|Maintenance
|$522
|$2,239
|$1,611
|$1,064
|$1,813
|$7,249
|Repairs
|$351
|$510
|$595
|$697
|$813
|$2,967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$450
|$164
|$3,518
|Depreciation
|$4,930
|$1,873
|$1,649
|$1,460
|$1,311
|$11,223
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,794
|$8,272
|$7,330
|$6,506
|$7,019
|$39,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,544
|$1,111
|$734
|$1,250
|$4,999
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,019
|Financing
|$835
|$671
|$497
|$310
|$113
|$2,426
|Depreciation
|$3,400
|$1,292
|$1,137
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,740
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,444
|$5,705
|$5,055
|$4,487
|$4,841
|$27,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,544
|$1,111
|$734
|$1,250
|$4,999
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,019
|Financing
|$835
|$671
|$497
|$310
|$113
|$2,426
|Depreciation
|$3,400
|$1,292
|$1,137
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,740
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,444
|$5,705
|$5,055
|$4,487
|$4,841
|$27,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Corolla Sedan LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,547
|Maintenance
|$407
|$1,745
|$1,255
|$829
|$1,412
|$5,649
|Repairs
|$273
|$398
|$463
|$544
|$634
|$2,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$966
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,151
|Financing
|$944
|$758
|$562
|$350
|$128
|$2,741
|Depreciation
|$3,842
|$1,460
|$1,285
|$1,138
|$1,022
|$8,746
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,412
|$6,447
|$5,712
|$5,070
|$5,470
|$31,111
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
