Used 2010 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Small Car
This is a very nice, reliable, comfortable, and inexpensive car. It is quiet on the highway, and comfortable. Bullet-proof reliability. Cheap to maintain, and great on gas. Many people say the 4 speed automatic is old and outdated, but take another look. That's right, the Corolla is just about THE most fuel efficient in it's class, according to Consumer Reports. So, yes, a 5 speed auto would be bettter, but the 4 speed auto still beats just about all the other cars in this class, and it is very quiet. The engine & transmission are proven - ultra-reliable for an automatic.
Simply an All-Around Great Small Car
There is no secret what the Corolla is and always has been about: reliability and value. I purchased my 2010 Corolla new and have put 60,000 miles on it. Only non-maintenance issues so far have been a faulty gas cap (on warranty) and a plastic manifold guard that needed re-fastening ($1.75 for zip ties). The original brakes are still going strong, the tires will need replacing soon, but have lasted for 60k. The car is smooth-running, never rough idles and has produced fantastic gas mileage: 36-38 highway & 26-28 city. The interior, as with most Toyotas, is quite bland but functional. The materials are not cheap feeling as in other cheaper economical cars. The only cons about the Corolla are the acceleration, the road noise, and the paint. The car will cruise easily at 80 or 85 mph, but it takes a LONG time to get there. Acceleration is about what you would expect from a naturally-aspirated 1.8L 4-cylinder. As with most cars at this price-point, road noise is very noticeable above 60 mph, but livable. The road noise comes entirely from the poor isolation and not from the tires. The only issue I did not expect when purchasing this car is the quality of the paint. It chips quite easily and the clear coat has begun to erode on the trunk. Granted my Corolla has never experienced a garage, so your experience may vary. Overall this is a fantastic car that has lived up to and exceeded my high expectations. I definitely recommend purchasing one if you need a reliable, safe form of basic transportation.
Loving my used corolla
Got tired of $75 fill ups and bad mpg's from my pick up so I traded it in on my 2010 Corolla. Love the $30 fill up and 35 mpg. The car is very easy to live with and very simple to use. I reliezed this the second day I had it when I jumped in, cranked it up and was flipping through the radio all without even thinking about what I was doing. Normally it takes a few days to get use to a new car but not this one. Its comfortable, quiet and very realiable. Its no sports car or powerhouse but then again, if thats what I wanted then I would have bought one.
Best BANG for the buck!
I traded in my 2001 Nissan Xterra for a 2010 Toyota Corolla for $13.2 with 39k miles two weeks ago. I wasn't too excited about it at first as I love trucks, but going from filling up every four days to once a week, I cant beat that! I am averaging about 32 mpg with 90% freeway driving. The digital dash options to view avg mpg, temp, time, and current mpg is nice. A/C blows excellent which is a must in this Arizona heat. Radio sound is nice. Motor runs strong for this little four banger. Interior looks and feels cheap, but I can sacrifice that for a more dependable engine any day of the week! We will be taking it for our first road trip this Memorial Day, should be fun and nice drive.
A Real Review of the 2010 Corolla S
This car is a very good car only in the 5 Spd ... It is exactly what you would expect from Toyota. I have owned mine from 2010 till now 2017 with 157,000 Miles. The car has had no issues at all besides a cold start up rattle that toyota fixed under warranty at 90k. The Clutch is factory still, the calipers are factory, steering, wheel barrings and suspension components are factory. I have been regular with oil changes 5k on Conv / synthetic blend and never found shavings or nothing in the oil. Car doesn't burn a drop of coolant even at its high millage. Pro's of the car are, Handles well on dry roads with traction control off, does not hydroplane in wet weather with proper tires. I have yet to become stuck or in trouble on out Vermont winter roads with normal winter tires, no studs needed which is awesome for a FWD car. The fuel economy is quite nice, I get about 32-35mpg mixed driving and fairly aggressively with hills and turns ect. The trunk is actually quite big and every time I take it out of state on a trip im quite surprised what fits in the trunk. Lastly the safety of this car is out standing between being rear ended on the interstate and able to drive away or the time I was backed into rather hard in a parking lot and the car took it and kept going. Some Big CONS tho------- Its a Popular car so while you may pay 4,000-6,000 for a used one, a dealership mite give your 2,500 in a trade in, Car has NO power to speak off, if you want a small car with some zip, I would say upgrade to the XRS. The paint is chipped down to the primer all over the place, no rust just primer spots here and there. The stock radio sucks, had to upgrade speakers and head unit 3 weeks into owning the car, apline speakers and head unit made a huge difference. The doors when shut sound like cheep metal going clang and same with the hood. The rims for being alloys flake at the 1st sight of salt ect. In the end I wouldn't give up this car as it has costed me almost nothing to run, kept me and my kids safe, and has always been the reliable one out of the fleet. Toyota Honored the Corolla well
