Used 2009 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Our best car ever!
Cons: It's noisy on the highway (probably due to limited interior insulation). Pros: Extremely reliable; We bought it new in June, 2008 and now (Oct., 2015) are still driving it with over 132,000 miles. The only real repair, other than the wearables, (tires, brakes, etc.) has been a rear wheel hub replacement ($500. expense) which was necessary due to a bad internal sensor. We found out later that a properly-inserted pipe cleaner might have cleaned off the dirty, not defective, sensor and eliminated even that repair expense. We really like our Corolla and consider it to be our most dependable, and economical vehicle evr. PS: We have been driving for 41 years and have had well over 20 vehicles in that time period.
200,000 miles
I bought this car when it was year old with about 10,000 miles and it just turned over 200,000 miles. There are two things this car does fantastically 1. RELIABILITY and 2. GAS MILEAGE. Only a few minor things have needed to be fixed over the past 9 years on this vehicle, it is a champ and continues to run very well. This car could easily last a few more years. Now, this car is about the most uninspiring and bland driving experience I have ever had in a car, so make no mistake, there is nothing fun about driving this car - however if you love saving money by having a low cost of ownership, it is a blast!!
Toyota Reliability
Totally Reliable. 10 years of no problems!
Toyota Corolla continues to surprise.
I researched before I bought the Corolla - I needed good gas mileage, enough room for the grandkids, and a comfortable ride. The Corolla has surprised me with its comfort, 27 mpg mixed hiway/street, and how well it has retained its good looks. The car is clean and functional with everything I need to comfortably get from A to Z. My only disappointment is that the car doesn't have Bluetooth or USB ports. It does have an auxiliary port that connects to the radio, so I am able to listen to books, music, news - whatever. I would highly recommend the Corolla as a sharp little vehicle with good response on the road.
33,333 miles yesterday
Purchased the car in April of 2008. Have had only one issue of a rattle in the interior and was fixed in August of 08. I am 6' 4' tall and I love this car. And maybe the paint is somewhat thin since I have a few rock chips on the hood; as I have had with all other cars that I have owned. But I have to say that I really do love this car. No issues so far. The steering can get you into trouble if you are not an advanced driver. It is very easy to over steer in a critical situation. Had a lane encroachment on the freeway and it was a very exciting event. Be sure to keep both hands on the wheel....and please no texting while driving over 35mph. But I really do love this car. Would buy again.
