Used 2001 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Ideal City Car
I live in NYC, and find this vehicle to be the ideal city car. The combination of excellent reliability, compact-size and great maneuverability make this car a winner. Between the horrible pothole ridden roads, stop and go traffic, excessive idling, and near-constant sudden breaking and my aggressive driving -- this car takes a beating, However, in spite of the abuse, my Corolla starts up every time - and continues to run stronger than ever. I currently have 140k on the car, and even with the abuse it takes from city driving fully expect it to last another 100k. I average about 6k miles driver a year, so I anticipate driving this car for the next 10+ years.
Good Choice
My Toyota Corolla is a reliable, fun to drive vehicle. It is easy to maneuver, holds to the road, gets good gas mileage, and maintenance has been minimum.
A couple of hundred miles without gas!
My fiance noticed the low engine light on the car last week and had me check it. The car had less than a quart left when I changed the oil. She drove for a week before telling me so that is around 200-300 miles. Toyota quality is amazing. I cannot believe that the engine did not blow up! The rest of the car is boring but I like the car now for its toughness!
Great Value, Reliable
Got this car used in 2002 & have been putting 1k mi per month on it. Gets me from point A to B w/o any hassle. Easy on the gas & my wallet. Very economical to maintain it.
Best Car I ever owned!
I bought this car when it had 23.000, now it has 230.000 on it and the only thing went wrong with it is I had to replace the power window motor on the drivers side after 10 yrs..
