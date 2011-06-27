  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Corolla
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303030
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg27/34 mpg27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room47.4 in.47.4 in.47.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room45.4 in.45.4 in.45.4 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.33.2 in.33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.174.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2426 lbs.2459 lbs.2414 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.12.1 cu.ft.12.1 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Apricot Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Sandrift Pearl Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Mystic Teal Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Plum Pearl Metallic
