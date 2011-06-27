Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$114,792
|$116,844
|$119,691
|Clean
|$112,877
|$114,926
|$117,657
|Average
|$109,046
|$111,090
|$113,589
|Rough
|$105,215
|$107,254
|$109,522
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,577
|$91,179
|$93,400
|Clean
|$88,083
|$89,682
|$91,813
|Average
|$85,093
|$86,689
|$88,639
|Rough
|$82,104
|$83,695
|$85,465
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,731
|$93,371
|$95,646
|Clean
|$90,201
|$91,838
|$94,021
|Average
|$87,140
|$88,773
|$90,771
|Rough
|$84,078
|$85,707
|$87,520
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$120,582
|$122,737
|$125,728
|Clean
|$118,570
|$120,722
|$123,592
|Average
|$114,546
|$116,693
|$119,319
|Rough
|$110,522
|$112,664
|$115,046
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$107,033
|$108,946
|$111,601
|Clean
|$105,247
|$107,158
|$109,705
|Average
|$101,675
|$103,581
|$105,912
|Rough
|$98,103
|$100,005
|$102,119
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,167
|$98,904
|$101,315
|Clean
|$95,546
|$97,281
|$99,593
|Average
|$92,303
|$94,034
|$96,150
|Rough
|$89,060
|$90,787
|$92,707
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$125,857
|$128,107
|$131,228
|Clean
|$123,757
|$126,004
|$128,998
|Average
|$119,557
|$121,799
|$124,539
|Rough
|$115,357
|$117,593
|$120,079
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$104,462
|$106,329
|$108,920
|Clean
|$102,719
|$104,584
|$107,069
|Average
|$99,232
|$101,093
|$103,368
|Rough
|$95,746
|$97,602
|$99,666
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,872
|$78,082
|$81,013
|Clean
|$74,606
|$76,800
|$79,636
|Average
|$72,073
|$74,237
|$76,883
|Rough
|$69,541
|$71,673
|$74,130