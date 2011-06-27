  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$114,792$116,844$119,691
Clean$112,877$114,926$117,657
Average$109,046$111,090$113,589
Rough$105,215$107,254$109,522
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$89,577$91,179$93,400
Clean$88,083$89,682$91,813
Average$85,093$86,689$88,639
Rough$82,104$83,695$85,465
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$91,731$93,371$95,646
Clean$90,201$91,838$94,021
Average$87,140$88,773$90,771
Rough$84,078$85,707$87,520
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$120,582$122,737$125,728
Clean$118,570$120,722$123,592
Average$114,546$116,693$119,319
Rough$110,522$112,664$115,046
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$107,033$108,946$111,601
Clean$105,247$107,158$109,705
Average$101,675$103,581$105,912
Rough$98,103$100,005$102,119
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$97,167$98,904$101,315
Clean$95,546$97,281$99,593
Average$92,303$94,034$96,150
Rough$89,060$90,787$92,707
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$125,857$128,107$131,228
Clean$123,757$126,004$128,998
Average$119,557$121,799$124,539
Rough$115,357$117,593$120,079
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$104,462$106,329$108,920
Clean$102,719$104,584$107,069
Average$99,232$101,093$103,368
Rough$95,746$97,602$99,666
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,872$78,082$81,013
Clean$74,606$76,800$79,636
Average$72,073$74,237$76,883
Rough$69,541$71,673$74,130
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $74,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $76,800 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $74,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $76,800 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $74,606 for one in "Clean" condition and about $76,800 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT ranges from $69,541 to $81,013, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.