Estimated values
2002 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,127
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,956
|$2,357
|Average
|$990
|$1,615
|$1,953
|Rough
|$782
|$1,275
|$1,549
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$1,783
|$2,159
|Clean
|$981
|$1,640
|$1,988
|Average
|$810
|$1,354
|$1,647
|Rough
|$640
|$1,069
|$1,306