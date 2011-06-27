Estimated values
1992 Mazda Navajo DX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1992 Mazda Navajo DX 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1992 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1992 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
