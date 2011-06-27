Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class 560SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,247
|$1,522
|Clean
|$665
|$1,114
|$1,359
|Average
|$501
|$847
|$1,034
|Rough
|$338
|$580
|$709
