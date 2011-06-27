Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
uhmazing
I love this car. It has loads of power for a 1.8 liter 4 cyl engine. Nice size. Can park anywhere easily. All my components work, ac heater Windows everything. Little rust at bottom my car has 701,456 miles. I also bought it new and I bought same size 14 inch rims for more winter traction. Overall it amazing uhhhh mazing. I hate my Camry
94 corolla
thank you 1994 toyota corolla for saving my life! i bought in 2009 with 165.000 on her. had untill today 1-11-11 and those were some of the best moments of my life! fun to drive, great maneuvering, awsome on gas $20 lasted 2weeks easy with the 10 gallon tank. very reliable, would of drove her cross country if i could. but today is the end of it all when somone didnt yeild at the end of the offramp, and cutting off a four lane st rt, which basicly means i t boned her in the side. i seen her coming and hit the brakes (with this ohio snow you dont stop so good) and its over. but after 17 yrs, the factory airbags did thier trick and saved our lives. thank you toyota for all the great times
The best of the best!!
My corolla I love it so much! He has been so faithful to me.. I bought it in January 2008, it had 180.000 miles.. Now it has 230.000 and still runs great. The air conditioning! oh my god it is the best.. can't discuss.. My husband has a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer, and the car has already been broke 2 times.. and guess who has been there to take us everywhere?? My corolla!! The best car ever built! Thanks toyota..!!
Corolla - A winner!
94 LE Wintergreen color..Silver Anniv Edition..Bought new..now with 170K mi..still runs like new..regularly maintenanced..minimal repair..smooth quiet ride..smooth shifting transmission..cold air..haven't thought about what I'll replace it with..I may not need to replace it..ha..Toyota did it right with this car..
a true keeper
I bought my 94 corolla DX back in 07, my aunt was going to buy a brand new camery and the dealership was only going to give her $1,400 on trade for her corolla. me at the time was driving a 99 kia sportage wich when i bought it i really thought it was a very nice looking suv. but thats all that was good about my sportage. it was a money pit! so I bought this corroalla from my aunt wich she had bought this car brand new. it only had like 104,000 miles on it and like 14 yrs old at the time. and @187,000 and no plans of trade in no leaks uses no oil how ever i did change the oil from reg. 10-30 to 10-30 synthetic blend. great car not afraid to take it anywhere.
