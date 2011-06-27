  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.303.6/409.2 mi.303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm115 hp @ 5600 rpm115 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.39.7 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.172.0 in.172.0 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.2315 lbs.2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.no
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono65 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Siler Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Siler Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Super White
  • Siler Pearl Metallic
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
