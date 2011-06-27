Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/409.2 mi.
|303.6/409.2 mi.
|303.6/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|115 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|115 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|105 hp @ 5800 rpm
|115 hp @ 5600 rpm
|115 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.0 in.
|172.0 in.
|172.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2315 lbs.
|2315 lbs.
|2403 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|55.3 in.
|Wheel base
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|Width
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|65 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
