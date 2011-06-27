Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
If you find one GRAB IT!
Most reliable vehicle on the road and I ever owned. 115,000 miles and only normal maintenance. NO PROBLEMS EVER!! Pain chipped easily, too easily, but it was a $14,000 car new! Consumer Reports and everyone wasnt wrong.. this toyota is one reliable vehicle!! It was mine, then my wifes, then my oldest sons first car and will become my daughters as soon as she gets her license.. O
You can't find a better car
I bought a 1993 red Toyota Corolla about Oct. 14, 1992. It is still on the road. The only repairs are what one might expect as a car owner - tires, regular oil changes, brakes, one new starter. I still maintain ownership. The corolla has about 80,000 miles on it. It is 17 years old, still gets good gas mileage, and my mechanic tells me that it is a great car and can continue to be driven well over 100,000-150,000 miles. It is my opinion that the 1993 Corolla was one of the best cars Toyota ever produced.
317745
owned my corolla for five yrs. other than my own idiocies the car has never given me any problems. i've done 3 hour one way trips to and from i went every weekend for about a whole year mostly going over 80 ive gone over a 100 half way though the trips twice i love my car to death 317745 and going strong
reliable reliable
This is a great car from Toyota. I am owning one since 2 years. When I bought it at 120k its AC compressor was not working. But it did not bother me much, I am used to summer heat. I did not spent a dollar on it other than oil change every 3 months. It had run total of 146k as of today. I am 6 feet tall and i still have lot of room at driver's seat. gives me 24 mpg in city and 28 on highway. Pickup is too good. Better than later Camrys. I have driven this 800 mile trip twice in consecutive week ends. upto 80 miles/hr the car runs good. I did not try beyond that.
Best Car Ever
I bought this car new in fall of 1993, the only thing I have done other than oil changes, is new brakes at 185000km new struts at 280000 The car is like new as i dont drive in the winter anymore need 4x4 on my driveway. O and i changed the thermostat years ago along with starter.
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner