Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

If you find one GRAB IT! acb , 06/15/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Most reliable vehicle on the road and I ever owned. 115,000 miles and only normal maintenance. NO PROBLEMS EVER!! Pain chipped easily, too easily, but it was a $14,000 car new! Consumer Reports and everyone wasnt wrong.. this toyota is one reliable vehicle!! It was mine, then my wifes, then my oldest sons first car and will become my daughters as soon as she gets her license.. O Report Abuse

You can't find a better car Sunshine , 01/31/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a 1993 red Toyota Corolla about Oct. 14, 1992. It is still on the road. The only repairs are what one might expect as a car owner - tires, regular oil changes, brakes, one new starter. I still maintain ownership. The corolla has about 80,000 miles on it. It is 17 years old, still gets good gas mileage, and my mechanic tells me that it is a great car and can continue to be driven well over 100,000-150,000 miles. It is my opinion that the 1993 Corolla was one of the best cars Toyota ever produced. Report Abuse

317745 imperial88 , 09/07/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful owned my corolla for five yrs. other than my own idiocies the car has never given me any problems. i've done 3 hour one way trips to and from i went every weekend for about a whole year mostly going over 80 ive gone over a 100 half way though the trips twice i love my car to death 317745 and going strong Report Abuse

reliable reliable rajeshp , 04/22/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car from Toyota. I am owning one since 2 years. When I bought it at 120k its AC compressor was not working. But it did not bother me much, I am used to summer heat. I did not spent a dollar on it other than oil change every 3 months. It had run total of 146k as of today. I am 6 feet tall and i still have lot of room at driver's seat. gives me 24 mpg in city and 28 on highway. Pickup is too good. Better than later Camrys. I have driven this 800 mile trip twice in consecutive week ends. upto 80 miles/hr the car runs good. I did not try beyond that. Report Abuse