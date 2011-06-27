  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Celica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262823
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg25/33 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.362.5/478.5 mi.290.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG262823
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.36.3 ft.36.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
cruise controlnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room35 in.35 in.35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.46.8 in.46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.27 in.27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Front track58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
Length170.5 in.170.5 in.170.5 in.
Curb weight2425 lbs.2460 lbs.2580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd..32 cd..32 cd.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
EPA interior volume78.3 cu.ft.78.3 cu.ft.78.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Rear track58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Carbon Blue
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super White
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black
  • Carbon Blue
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super White
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black
  • Carbon Blue
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super White
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black
  • Black/Red
  • Black/Silver
  • Black/Black
  • Black/Red
  • Black/Silver
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
P195/60R15 tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P205/55R15 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,340
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Starting MSRP
$22,705
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles