Used 2003 Toyota Celica Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|28
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|25/33 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.5/435.0 mi.
|362.5/478.5 mi.
|290.0/391.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|28
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|180 hp @ 7600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|36.3 ft.
|36.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|no
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|35 in.
|35 in.
|35 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.8 in.
|46.8 in.
|46.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|27 in.
|27 in.
|27 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Front track
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|Length
|170.5 in.
|170.5 in.
|170.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2425 lbs.
|2460 lbs.
|2580 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.9 cu.ft.
|16.9 cu.ft.
|16.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.32 cd.
|.32 cd.
|.32 cd.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|78.3 cu.ft.
|78.3 cu.ft.
|78.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Rear track
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|58.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|P195/60R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/55R15 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,340
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
