Used 1996 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg25/31 mpg25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/492.9 mi.397.5/492.9 mi.397.5/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG272727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5600 rpm110 hp @ 5600 rpm110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.34.3 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.29.2 in.33.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.47.8 in.47.8 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.26.6 in.26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.49.9 in.49.9 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.177.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2415 lbs.2395 lbs.2415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.52.2 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono34 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Iris Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Blue Slate Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Super White
  • Bright Turpuoise Pearl
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
  • Bright Iris Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Blue Slate Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turpuoise Pearl
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
  • Black
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Bright Iris Pearl
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turpuoise Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Blue Slate Metallic
