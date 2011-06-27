Used 1993 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

A true beauty! Grant516 , 04/25/2002 171033 of 171033 people found this review helpful My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink* Report Abuse

How many miles can you get Celica , 08/13/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful i have a 93 celica and it has 284,000 miles on it and it runs good, my question is how many miles can you get out of these cars? Report Abuse

The Best Celica Generation Adam , 04/03/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had my Celica for about 9 years now, and I've driven it across country twice. All the customizations and upgrades I did to the car (including a new fuel injection chip, air intake, and alloy rims) went in perfectly. I haven't had a single unscheduled maintenance or repair in the entire time I've owned the car. My girlfriend has a brand new Yaris, and my 17-year-old Celica still routinely beats her car in gas mileage, usually around 29-31 mpg, which is 2-5 better than the Yaris. Finally, at 17, the car's exterior is starting to show its age with some clear coat peeling and a few dings from use. The interior is aging even slower. Mechanically, it drives like new. Report Abuse

93 Celica GT E7 , 11/02/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my GT coupe 2-door, two years ago, but the car was recently totalled. Not a bad car, but I think there are better cars. I always liked the brakes. Interior was pleasing. The seat became uncomfortable before it was totalled(I was rear-ended). I am 6'6 believe it or not. It will fit two adults up front, but can be cramped in the rear. Report Abuse