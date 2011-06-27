Used 1993 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
A true beauty!

Grant516, 04/25/2002
171033 of 171033 people found this review helpful

My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink*

How many miles can you get

Celica, 08/13/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

i have a 93 celica and it has 284,000 miles on it and it runs good, my question is how many miles can you get out of these cars?

The Best Celica Generation

Adam, 04/03/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had my Celica for about 9 years now, and I've driven it across country twice. All the customizations and upgrades I did to the car (including a new fuel injection chip, air intake, and alloy rims) went in perfectly. I haven't had a single unscheduled maintenance or repair in the entire time I've owned the car. My girlfriend has a brand new Yaris, and my 17-year-old Celica still routinely beats her car in gas mileage, usually around 29-31 mpg, which is 2-5 better than the Yaris. Finally, at 17, the car's exterior is starting to show its age with some clear coat peeling and a few dings from use. The interior is aging even slower. Mechanically, it drives like new.

93 Celica GT

E7, 11/02/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my GT coupe 2-door, two years ago, but the car was recently totalled. Not a bad car, but I think there are better cars. I always liked the brakes. Interior was pleasing. The seat became uncomfortable before it was totalled(I was rear-ended). I am 6'6 believe it or not. It will fit two adults up front, but can be cramped in the rear.

Fast potential car

volcom rider, 03/28/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my second racing car. After my CRX I wanted something a little bit bigger with more room in the engine bay. I was floored by the quality for the price. The only negative is that finding performance parts like coilovers is nearly impossible, although it is a dream to work on this car under the hood. I do hate the setup of the cup tray because its a hassle when shifting so I removed it to place a equalizer in its compartment. Simple improvement is tune up the car with high end filters spark plugs and wires. also get better ratio pulleys. First thing I did was new radiator and injectors adding a cold air intake.

