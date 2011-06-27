Used 2016 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,864*
Total Cash Price
$16,323
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,259*
Total Cash Price
$16,003
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,455*
Total Cash Price
$21,924
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,665*
Total Cash Price
$22,564
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,757*
Total Cash Price
$22,084
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,469*
Total Cash Price
$16,643
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,876*
Total Cash Price
$23,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$689
|$954
|$388
|$2,354
|$6,167
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$898
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,065
|Financing
|$878
|$706
|$522
|$327
|$118
|$2,552
|Depreciation
|$3,432
|$1,474
|$1,297
|$1,150
|$1,031
|$8,384
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,273
|$5,305
|$5,341
|$4,574
|$6,372
|$30,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$1,748
|$675
|$935
|$380
|$2,308
|$6,046
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$880
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,044
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$116
|$2,502
|Depreciation
|$3,365
|$1,445
|$1,272
|$1,127
|$1,011
|$8,220
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,091
|$5,201
|$5,236
|$4,484
|$6,247
|$30,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$2,395
|$925
|$1,281
|$521
|$3,162
|$8,283
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,206
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,430
|Financing
|$1,180
|$948
|$701
|$440
|$159
|$3,428
|Depreciation
|$4,610
|$1,980
|$1,743
|$1,544
|$1,385
|$11,261
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,455
|$7,125
|$7,173
|$6,143
|$8,558
|$41,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$2,465
|$952
|$1,318
|$536
|$3,254
|$8,525
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$722
|$453
|$164
|$3,528
|Depreciation
|$4,745
|$2,037
|$1,794
|$1,589
|$1,426
|$11,590
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,818
|$7,333
|$7,383
|$6,322
|$8,808
|$42,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$2,412
|$931
|$1,290
|$524
|$3,185
|$8,343
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,188
|$955
|$707
|$443
|$160
|$3,453
|Depreciation
|$4,644
|$1,994
|$1,755
|$1,555
|$1,395
|$11,344
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,546
|$7,177
|$7,226
|$6,188
|$8,621
|$41,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$702
|$972
|$395
|$2,400
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$915
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,086
|Financing
|$895
|$720
|$532
|$334
|$121
|$2,602
|Depreciation
|$3,500
|$1,503
|$1,323
|$1,172
|$1,051
|$8,549
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,455
|$5,409
|$5,445
|$4,663
|$6,497
|$31,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$5,813
|Maintenance
|$2,535
|$979
|$1,356
|$551
|$3,347
|$8,767
|Repairs
|$502
|$580
|$680
|$795
|$931
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,276
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,003
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,628
|Depreciation
|$4,879
|$2,095
|$1,844
|$1,634
|$1,466
|$11,919
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,182
|$7,541
|$7,592
|$6,502
|$9,058
|$43,876
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
