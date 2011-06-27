Used 1997 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|370.0/518.0 mi.
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|133 hp @ 5400 rpm
|133 hp @ 5400 rpm
|194 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3086 lbs.
|3086 lbs.
|3976 lbs.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
