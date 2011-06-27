  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232321
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/28 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.370.0/518.0 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower133 hp @ 5400 rpm133 hp @ 5400 rpm194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3086 lbs.3086 lbs.3976 lbs.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Antique Sage Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Super White
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Antique Sage Metallic
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
  • Antique Sage Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Frosted Iris Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl
  • Blue Dusk Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
