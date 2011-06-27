  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.333.0/462.5 mi.333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5400 rpm125 hp @ 5400 rpm125 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.54.2 in.55.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.5 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.4 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.53.0 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.33.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.55.2 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.187.8 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.2910 lbs.2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.5 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Rally Red
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Rally Red
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super White
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Rally Red
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Super White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
