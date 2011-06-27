Used 1996 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/518.0 mi.
|333.0/462.5 mi.
|333.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 5400 rpm
|125 hp @ 5400 rpm
|125 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|54.2 in.
|55.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|53.0 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|33.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|55.2 in.
|56.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2976 lbs.
|2910 lbs.
|2976 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
