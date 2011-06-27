Used 1996 Toyota Camry Coupe Consumer Reviews

i am pretty bored of this car recieved it as a graduation gift pretty good though considering it get's beat every day i go 95 on the thruway and it holds up just starting to get problems but i don't care i put some 12 inch ma audio subs in it and a kenwood head unit everyone refers to it as my hoopdee it's salvaged and crazy fun on the thruway but the pickup sucks unless you floor it but it get's great gas mileage filled up took a trip to auburn from buffalo and then got back 232 miles only used 1/4 of a tank of gas awesome love it will be using it for a backup when i find another one trying to get it to 1 million miles that would be crazy good

Jeff N , 06/19/2017 SE V6 2dr Coupe

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I Own 2 Toyota Camrys. 1994 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Sedan and a 1996 Toyota Camry SE V6 Coupe, and i am a Master Mechanic. I bought the 94 XLE in 1996 and I bought the SE in 99. Overall impression... I am Impressed with the This V6 Engine.. This is one of Toyotas Strongest Engines. The Transmission is okay since i never had a Issue yet. As of 2017 the 94 XLE has 63K Miles and The SE has 482K Miles on it. I get Amazing Fuel Economy with my 96 SE being almost half a Million Miles, but my 94 XLE Still being like New...is seems Typical for a V6 Fuel Consumption. The Interior is Horrible on both Designs, someone really just wanted simple not fancy. Seats are more comfortable in the XLE But SE feels stiff and basic. Suspension on both cars are Horrible! The XLE and SE Suspension had been Completely Replaced due to Bad Struts, Shocks, Ball Joint, CV Axles.. Ect both Cars Rocked like Boats and Rattled and made allot of Wheel Noise in past. I after fixing the suspension on both cars I went from 15 inch rims to 16 inch rims on XLE and 17 Inch rims on SE. They Should of Upgraded a more Stable Suspension system for more comfort and Stability i believe. I have Re-sealed the 96 SE motor at 224K . THE 94 XLE Valve Covers blew at 53K which got a new intake Manifold gasket, I have replaced the Piston Rings on the 94 Camry when replacing Gasket. I have Near Completely rebuilt 96SE with New piston and rods and resealed the whole motor Along with Reprogramming ECU and Replacing some sensors and Motor Mounts and middle grade to small stuff for tune up, Suspension new AC Condenser. Over all thoughts and impression of Toyota camry.... Its a Typical Car. Its how to Maintain you cars life. You have to have money aside ready for repairs, this is why most people end up junking their car because they feel its more money to repair than what cars worth Estimated Value...Or feeling like the car is becoming a money pit.... In the End.... Its always better to Keep Wrenching your Car.