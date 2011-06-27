Used 1991 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

an AMAZING CAR! Anthony McCabe , 01/22/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you are planning to buy a used car for a new driver or someone going off to college... this is the car for you. I bought this car from my next door neighbor in September and the car has had NO problems (knock on wood) and it never has. I bought it because they were selling it to me for an amazing price.. with 209000 miles on it. THE CAR RUNS AMAZINGLY! In snow.. rain.. ice.. it's perfect and I couldnt ask for a better car for 500 bucks! I'd pay 2000 for this car because it is so reliable! Report Abuse

I'll NEVER Part With It!! Kris , 02/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the 2nd Camry (this body style) I've owned (got rid of 1st one- a '90, due to expensive valve job needed) since 2004 and let me tell you, I will literally keep it until it or I bite the dust! I LOVE the body style, both in & out, and with 193,000 miles, you'd never know it. Luckily, this baby has only highway miles. Someone really was meticulous about the maintenance and is from North Jersey. Anyway, I couldn't be happier with it and is a gas saver, not a guzzler! The interior looks brand new with no stains, rips, or holes in the cloth fabric. The mpg is terrific-28/35, I believe. NOT A THING wrong with her! I felt safe on the test-drive and smiled the whole time! Report Abuse

Well worth it gritta , 06/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in summer of 2000 as my first car (thanks to parents) and other than regular maintenance have not put a penny into it. It doesnt have the power i like, but it handles nice, is comfortable in my multiple hour drives and is always dependable. Would definetly buy another toyota. Report Abuse

used car ww , 05/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful excellent car ! never has problem! Report Abuse