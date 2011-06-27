Used 1990 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable quality!
OK: 440,000 Miles. Not one break down. Never stuck anywhere. Under $100 in repairs since day 1(repairs, not including maintenance of course). Yes, I do or have done all the maintenance on it. Which isn't too bad since it's a Toyota not a Cadillac. Gets 30 MPG at 85 MPH. Costs $400/year to insure (liability only of course)
keeps on keeping on
I'm at the point where I have to decide if it's time to let go and the truth is I just don't want to! I can't even find a kbb value for a 1990, but mine still looks pretty good and only has 140,000. miles. It needs a little work now, but for 6 years I didn't put a drop of money into her, except oil changes. I was the second owner.
the man
hello i picked up my 1990 toyota camry dx in november with 131,256 miles and boy am i impressed. lots of power good mpg and really comfortable. the heat blows like you couldn't believe and the ac is amazing. it definitely is what gave toyota the name it holds today. the only thing i have had to do in repairs besides the rust fixing is a gas line and a radiator but my yota is the man. i will be the last owner of this car i could never sell it. if you can find one i highly recommend you get it. thanx for reading.
Solid, Reliable, Value.
I can't be more impressed with this little wagon, with over 200,000 miles, it feels like new. Interior is remarkably solid & high in quality. Modern cars have better styling but can't say better build and materials. Engine is still peppy. Give any car regular oil changed and it will go over 150,000, but this car I'm sure would go over 400,000. It feels that good, with very little repairs if any. I put on 15,000 miles and saw the odometer flip 200,000 miles and not one repair since owning it. Its a 1990 so its not going to have all the bells & whistles like today's cars but it gets the job done competently. I wasn't thrilled when I purchased it cause its old & quirky looking, now I love it.
Only car I ever want
I am the second owner. Currently has 202,000 miles, bought it at 170,000. Best car I have ever owned. Cruises on the highway, solid build, supremely reliable. I wouldn't hesitate for a second to drive this car across the country, even with 200k on it. Even though it's an Arizona car and has been meticulously maintained by myself and the original owner, its condition is a testament to Toyota quality. Both interior and exterior literally look brand new, save for some slight paint fading from the strong sun here. All the power features still work flawlessly. Easy and inexpensive to work on. Nothing fancy, but I don't want to drive anything else.
