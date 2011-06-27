Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs
|Overview
See Camry Solara Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|20
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|314.5/462.5 mi.
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|20
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Torque
|147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Grade Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Trim Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Gold Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Upgrade Package #1
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Trim Package w/Leather
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|300 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|power antenna
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Carpet/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Cloth Driver's Seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|JBL Premium 3-in-1 Stereo Combo w/7 speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|JBL Premium 3-In-1 Combo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|39.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.3 in.
|49.3 in.
|44 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|47.3 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Diamond White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sunroof Wind Deflector
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|no
|no
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Front track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3175 lbs.
|3263 lbs.
|3485 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|Length
|190 in.
|190 in.
|190 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|55.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|92.1 cu.ft.
|92.1 cu.ft.
|90.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|Width
|71.1 in.
|71.1 in.
|71.1 in.
|Rear track
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|P205/65R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P205/60R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,765
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019