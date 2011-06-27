  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Camry Solara
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG242019
Total Seating554
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg17/25 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG242019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesno
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesno
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Grade Packageyesnono
Sport Trim Packageyesyesno
Gold Packageyesyesyes
Upgrade Package #1yesyesno
Sport Trim Package w/Leathernoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
element antennayesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
300 watts stereo outputnonoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
power antennanonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyesyesyes
Power Cloth Driver's Seatyesyesno
JBL Premium 3-in-1 Stereo Combo w/7 speakersnonoyes
JBL Premium 3-In-1 Combo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.44 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.47.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Diamond White Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryesyesno
Rear Spoileryesnono
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Front track60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3175 lbs.3263 lbs.3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Length190 in.190 in.190 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume92.1 cu.ft.92.1 cu.ft.90.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.71.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silverstream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silverstream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
  • Silverstream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Gold Dust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
P205/65R H tiresyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
P205/60R H tiresnonoyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,765
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
