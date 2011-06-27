Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great for the Money mramos , 03/09/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is worth the money. It has excellent mileage, runs smoothly, and has sufficient power. The leather seats are a little rigid. Overall, this car provides excellent value for the moneey. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

At 75,000 miles and Running Great chris_s_2010 , 04/11/2013 I bought my 2010 Camry Hybrid (used) a bit more than a year ago. It's running well and hasn't given me any problems. I put on about 15,000 miles in that time including a drive from Toronto to Florida and back. One of the key things that attracted me to it originally was the interior room. I am 6'4" and my son is 6'6". We tried a lot of mid-size cars and this was the best for space (except for the trunk!). The electric driver's seat is a big bonus for tall drivers. We got over 40 mpg on the Florida trip without too much effort. It has a lot of technology in it but it all seems to work well. It isn't intended to be sporty but as a comfortable car it works well.

So far, so good. Lee , 05/28/2010 Traded in my 2003 Camry LE for the 2010 TCH. The 2003 was very quiet and smooth but the 2010 TCH beats it hands down. Love the Bluetooth and the upgraded audio. Fuel economy is exactly what I've expected. According to the onboard computer, I averaged 34.1 mpg on my 1st tank of gas but I suspected that the tank was not 100% full. The 2nd tank of gas confirmed my suspicion as I averaged 38.5, according to the onboard computer and 38.7 according to my manual calculation. I expect the number will continue to improve as I learn to drive the car more efficiently.

1 year- 40mpg atomicalex7 , 06/22/2011 I have had this car for about one year now. I previously had a buick century, but before that I had a 1993 camry with 190,000 miles. This car drives just like the 93. I have 20,000 miles on the TCH and I love it. It has lots of power and room. The only thing I dont like is when you put your hand on the driverside handle to unlock it, only the driver door unlocks. Also, I can drive up to 42mph on electric only. At 85mph, it doesnt sound like the car is on or moving. I love it and will get anotherone when this one goes.