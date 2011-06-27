  1. Home
2019 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews

4.5
35 reviews
My Ruby Flare CHR (Raijin)

Dan, 01/01/2019
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
59 of 61 people found this review helpful

Absolutely fell in love with the exterior of the CH-R! In my opinion it is the most attractive option in its’ class. The ruby flare pearl is stunning in any light! Yes, there’s no awd, but honestly not a deal breaker for me. In “Sport” mode it has plenty of acceleration from the 2.0 . I also like the ride height for entry and exit of the vehicle, not too low or high....just right! The only thingsI feel i would like to change is the center console layout and fuel tank capacity. All in all I am one very satisfied consumer with my Toyota CH-R.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My C-HR is fun to drive

KatK, 11/01/2018
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
58 of 61 people found this review helpful

I have driven my 2019 C-HR for several weeks, and I love it! It is fun to drive, especially on windy roads, and it turns and stops on a dime. Acceleration is slow and visibility is poor in the backseat, but speed has not been a problem, and I rarely have anyone in the back seats. Its cool exterior makes the C-HR stand out among CUVs, and I think it’s edgy. The safety features are fantastic. I have been very happy with this car, and I recommend it for most drivers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
happy owner

Ed Newton, 01/19/2019
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
40 of 44 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for over a year and a half and I like it a lot. One review said there was a good bit of road noise on trips. I drove a round trip totally 700 miles and found it to be very quite on the road, especially on interstates. As far as comfort, for a small car I found it to be very comfortable and the heated front seats are great. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about. As for exceleration it could have a bit more pep but it's not bad. The lane departure alert is an awesome safety feature as well as the front collision warning system! As far as cargo room I find it to be just fine for my needs. (If someone wants a ton of cargo room, then buy a regular SUV for pete's sake!) Only thing this care doesn"t have but should is a navigation system built in. TOYOTA should realize most people want and need this and it should have been in this car from day one. As far as seeing through the rear window, which some reviews say is hampered by its design, I have no problems seeing when I back up, especially with the backup camera. Overall I find this car to be a perfect fit for me. When my lease is up in a little over a year I hope it has a navigation system by then..... Toyota are you listening? Thank you.

Performance
Back-up camera monitor problem at night

Al haan, 07/06/2019
Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

C-hr is good car except for two things , first and foremost the back-up camera monitor, At night is a problem , being at eye level , the glair from the monitor obstruct the driver view on the right side when turning, this can cause a problem . The second thing , the headlights have a narrow view, illuminate only the width of the car , I recommend test drive the car at night before you buy it .

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A lot of pros and few cons

Thomas Malaglowicz, 11/29/2018
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car to drive. it is full of technology both when it comes to safety and infotainment. Available satellite/HD radio coupled with smartphone integration and Entune Apps all on a huge 8 inch screen are a huge plus for this car. Getting in and out might take some getting used to for taller drivers and the rear seat is a bit cramped. Still the front seating is comfortable. The steering is tight and responsive and the car accelerates fine in sport mode. Eco-mode and it accelerates slow...very slow. The only real beef i have is with the high beam headlights. Almost no difference from regular lights except they beams seem to be pointing noticeably upward.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
