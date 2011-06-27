2019 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews

My Ruby Flare CHR (Raijin) Dan , 01/01/2019 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful Absolutely fell in love with the exterior of the CH-R! In my opinion it is the most attractive option in its’ class. The ruby flare pearl is stunning in any light! Yes, there’s no awd, but honestly not a deal breaker for me. In “Sport” mode it has plenty of acceleration from the 2.0 . I also like the ride height for entry and exit of the vehicle, not too low or high....just right! The only thingsI feel i would like to change is the center console layout and fuel tank capacity. All in all I am one very satisfied consumer with my Toyota CH-R. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My C-HR is fun to drive KatK , 11/01/2018 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful I have driven my 2019 C-HR for several weeks, and I love it! It is fun to drive, especially on windy roads, and it turns and stops on a dime. Acceleration is slow and visibility is poor in the backseat, but speed has not been a problem, and I rarely have anyone in the back seats. Its cool exterior makes the C-HR stand out among CUVs, and I think it’s edgy. The safety features are fantastic. I have been very happy with this car, and I recommend it for most drivers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

happy owner Ed Newton , 01/19/2019 XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful I've had this car for over a year and a half and I like it a lot. One review said there was a good bit of road noise on trips. I drove a round trip totally 700 miles and found it to be very quite on the road, especially on interstates. As far as comfort, for a small car I found it to be very comfortable and the heated front seats are great. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about. As for exceleration it could have a bit more pep but it's not bad. The lane departure alert is an awesome safety feature as well as the front collision warning system! As far as cargo room I find it to be just fine for my needs. (If someone wants a ton of cargo room, then buy a regular SUV for pete's sake!) Only thing this care doesn"t have but should is a navigation system built in. TOYOTA should realize most people want and need this and it should have been in this car from day one. As far as seeing through the rear window, which some reviews say is hampered by its design, I have no problems seeing when I back up, especially with the backup camera. Overall I find this car to be a perfect fit for me. When my lease is up in a little over a year I hope it has a navigation system by then..... Toyota are you listening? Thank you. Performance Report Abuse

Back-up camera monitor problem at night Al haan , 07/06/2019 Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful C-hr is good car except for two things , first and foremost the back-up camera monitor, At night is a problem , being at eye level , the glair from the monitor obstruct the driver view on the right side when turning, this can cause a problem . The second thing , the headlights have a narrow view, illuminate only the width of the car , I recommend test drive the car at night before you buy it . Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse