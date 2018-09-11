More about the 2019 Toyota C-HR

The 2019 Toyota C-HR is a subcompact crossover that brings bold styling and sportiness to a segment typically defined by a low cost of entry and fuel efficiency. In its inaugural year, we knocked it for its rather high starting price compared to rivals, but that's been addressed this year with a new base model. On the other end of the spectrum, the top trim gets more features and a higher price tag. We also noted the lack of Apple CarPlay and a built-in navigation system, but those are now available for 2019. Every C-HR is powered by a 144-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels only. Standard feature highlights for the base LE trim include 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, remote keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, a USB port, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker audio system. You also get a lot of advanced safety and convenience features, including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake hold at stoplights, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The XLE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The top-of-the-line Limited model gets you foglights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats, lumbar adjustment for the driver, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicles controls, satellite radio and HD radio. A navigation system is optional only on the Limited trim. The C-HR's sporty handling gives it a distinct advantage over many competing subcompact crossovers. There's also enough headroom in the front for 6-foot-plus drivers, and its unique exterior and interior styling gives it an edge. The weak engine and resulting slow acceleration, however, should give drivers some pause. You'll also be dealing with considerably less cargo capacity than most others offer. The C-HR remains a great choice if you want a subcompact crossover that marches to its own beat. Use Edmunds' shopping tools to configure, price and find the perfect 2019 Toyota C-HR for you.

2019 Toyota C-HR SUV Overview

The 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV is offered in the following styles: XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 C-HR SUV 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 C-HR SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 C-HR SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including XLE, LE, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV ?

2019 Toyota C-HR SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,479 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,291 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,291 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,188 .

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 5.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Toyota C-HR SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Toyota C-HR SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] C-HR SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,454 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] C-HR SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV C-HR SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota C-HR for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,322 .

Find a new Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,264 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV and all available trim types : XLE, LE, Limited . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

