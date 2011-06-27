Used 2009 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

DRONE Noise piercy42 , 11/02/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My 2009 Avalon XLS have an annoying DRONE from the rear. The dealer tells me it is the tires. I'm on my 3rd set (replaced because of the problem, they were not worn out). Problem cotinues and seems to be getting worse. Rotating tires also does not help. It is very annoying. Also have a friend with 2009 Avalon and he has the same problem. This is my 2nd Avalon. The 1st, a 2002 was a great car. Report Abuse

Love My Avalon ceejay921 , 08/03/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased an Avalon XL last year as a Christmas gift for me but unfortunately totaled it in an accident. My husband and I were so impressed with how well the inside cabin kept us safe, that we had to buy another one. I purchased the Limited model last month and I am loving this car and all of the perks that come along with it! This model rides even smoother than my first one and can fit the entire family with ease. I recommend the Avalon to anyone looking for a comfortable ride at a great price. Report Abuse

Plenty of Room in the Back outskiing , 12/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've had our Avalon for three month's. We bought is as a family car and needed room for growing teenagers. I'm 6"3 and can easily fit in the back. It's like riding in a limo and to us is a Lexus in all but name...who needs the big "L" on the front anyway? If you don't mind an understated car that's big on comfort and interstate composure, try out an Avalon. Report Abuse

Getting Better all the Time carlupi , 11/03/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just returned from my second road trip in my 2009 Avalon XL, just over 600 miles roundtrip. I averaged 32 MPG on first leg and almost 35 MPG on the return, while doing 75 MPH most of the time. Amazing for a car this size. I'm liking this car more all the time. Fantastic value for the price. Report Abuse