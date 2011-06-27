Used 2001 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Package #5
|yes
|no
|yes
|Package #6
|yes
|no
|yes
|Gold Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Package #7
|yes
|no
|yes
|Package #8
|yes
|no
|yes
|Package #1
|no
|yes
|no
|Package #2
|no
|yes
|no
|Package #4
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|250 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|element antenna
|no
|yes
|no
|120 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Carpet/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|yes
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Logic Tote
|yes
|yes
|yes
|JBL 3-in-1 Premium Stereo Combo
|no
|yes
|no
|Cargo Net
|no
|yes
|no
|Wood Dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Auto-Dimming Mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|compass
|yes
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|50-50 split bench front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|no
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Diamond White Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split 5-Spoke 15" Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Steel Wheel Locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Star 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Mesh 15" Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3439 lbs.
|3417 lbs.
|3428 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.28 cd.
|.28 cd.
|.28 cd.
|Length
|191.9 in.
|191.9 in.
|191.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.5 cu.ft.
|122.5 cu.ft.
|122.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/65R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,405
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
