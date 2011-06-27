  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,405
See Avalon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,845
See Avalon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,305
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating556
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.333.0/499.5 mi.333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm210 hp @ 5800 rpm210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Package #5yesnoyes
Package #6yesnoyes
Gold Packageyesyesyes
Package #7yesnoyes
Package #8yesnoyes
Package #1noyesno
Package #2noyesno
Package #4noyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesnoyes
diversity antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
250 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
element antennanoyesno
120 watts stereo outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyesyesyes
First Aid Kityesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Logic Toteyesyesyes
JBL 3-in-1 Premium Stereo Combonoyesno
Cargo Netnoyesno
Wood Dashnoyesno
Auto-Dimming Mirrornoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
4 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
50-50 split bench front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesnoyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Diamond White Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesyesyes
Split 5-Spoke 15" Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Steel Wheel Locksnoyesno
Star 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Mesh 15" Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3439 lbs.3417 lbs.3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd..28 cd..28 cd.
Length191.9 in.191.9 in.191.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.5 cu.ft.122.5 cu.ft.122.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Silver Spruce
  • Lunar Mist
  • Desert Sand
  • Black
  • Woodland Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Silver Spruce
  • Lunar Mist
  • Desert Sand
  • Black
  • Woodland Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Silver Spruce
  • Lunar Mist
  • Desert Sand
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Stone
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Stone
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
  • Stone
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P205/65R15 tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,405
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Starting MSRP
$30,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Avalon InventorySee Avalon InventorySee Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2001 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles