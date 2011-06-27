Used 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Cognac Brown Mica
  • Constellation Blue Pearl
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
