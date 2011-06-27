Used 1996 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 5200 rpm
|192 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.2 in.
|190.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3245 lbs.
|3245 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
