Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG404040
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/39 mpg40/39 mpg40/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/663.0 mi.680.0/663.0 mi.680.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG404040
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
post-collision safety systemnoyesno
Packages
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Touring Packageyesnono
Technology Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnono
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
Power Feature
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Hide Away Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyesyesyes
Preferred Owner's Portfolioyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyesyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation & Entune App Auitenonoyes
Instrumentation
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesno
Rear Seats
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Special Coloryesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Measurements
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.195.3 in.195.3 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.3682 lbs.3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.116.3 cu.ft.116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
XLE Premium
$37,800
XLE Touring
$41,700
XLE
$36,470
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
