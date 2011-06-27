Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,047*
Total Cash Price
$41,018
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,948*
Total Cash Price
$41,838
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,714*
Total Cash Price
$56,195
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,516*
Total Cash Price
$57,835
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$62,165*
Total Cash Price
$56,605
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,849*
Total Cash Price
$42,659
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$65,318*
Total Cash Price
$59,476
TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,047*
Total Cash Price
$41,018
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,903*
Total Cash Price
$46,350
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$658
|$432
|$1,957
|$1,113
|$1,076
|$5,236
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,184
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,368
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,774
|$1,313
|$822
|$297
|$6,412
|Depreciation
|$6,559
|$2,647
|$2,373
|$2,180
|$2,019
|$15,778
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,248
|$7,778
|$8,779
|$7,401
|$6,841
|$45,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$671
|$441
|$1,996
|$1,135
|$1,098
|$5,341
|Repairs
|$121
|$287
|$422
|$494
|$575
|$1,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,415
|Financing
|$2,250
|$1,809
|$1,339
|$838
|$303
|$6,540
|Depreciation
|$6,690
|$2,700
|$2,420
|$2,224
|$2,059
|$16,094
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,533
|$7,934
|$8,955
|$7,549
|$6,978
|$45,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,499
|Maintenance
|$901
|$592
|$2,681
|$1,525
|$1,474
|$7,173
|Repairs
|$163
|$385
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,992
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,244
|Financing
|$3,022
|$2,430
|$1,799
|$1,126
|$407
|$8,784
|Depreciation
|$8,986
|$3,626
|$3,251
|$2,987
|$2,766
|$21,616
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,520
|$10,656
|$12,027
|$10,139
|$9,372
|$61,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$928
|$609
|$2,759
|$1,569
|$1,517
|$7,383
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,079
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,339
|Financing
|$3,110
|$2,501
|$1,851
|$1,159
|$419
|$9,041
|Depreciation
|$9,248
|$3,732
|$3,346
|$3,074
|$2,847
|$22,247
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,090
|$10,967
|$12,378
|$10,435
|$9,646
|$63,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$5,539
|Maintenance
|$908
|$596
|$2,701
|$1,536
|$1,485
|$7,226
|Repairs
|$164
|$388
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,014
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,268
|Financing
|$3,044
|$2,448
|$1,812
|$1,134
|$410
|$8,849
|Depreciation
|$9,051
|$3,653
|$3,275
|$3,008
|$2,786
|$21,774
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,662
|$10,734
|$12,115
|$10,213
|$9,441
|$62,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$684
|$449
|$2,035
|$1,158
|$1,119
|$5,445
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,271
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,463
|Financing
|$2,294
|$1,845
|$1,366
|$855
|$309
|$6,668
|Depreciation
|$6,821
|$2,753
|$2,468
|$2,267
|$2,100
|$16,409
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,818
|$8,089
|$9,130
|$7,697
|$7,115
|$46,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|Maintenance
|$954
|$626
|$2,838
|$1,614
|$1,560
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$173
|$407
|$600
|$702
|$818
|$2,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,434
|Financing
|$3,199
|$2,572
|$1,904
|$1,192
|$431
|$9,297
|Depreciation
|$9,511
|$3,838
|$3,441
|$3,161
|$2,928
|$22,878
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,660
|$11,278
|$12,730
|$10,731
|$9,919
|$65,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$658
|$432
|$1,957
|$1,113
|$1,076
|$5,236
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,184
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,368
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,774
|$1,313
|$822
|$297
|$6,412
|Depreciation
|$6,559
|$2,647
|$2,373
|$2,180
|$2,019
|$15,778
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,248
|$7,778
|$8,779
|$7,401
|$6,841
|$45,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$4,536
|Maintenance
|$744
|$488
|$2,211
|$1,258
|$1,216
|$5,917
|Repairs
|$134
|$318
|$468
|$547
|$637
|$2,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,468
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,676
|Financing
|$2,493
|$2,005
|$1,484
|$929
|$336
|$7,246
|Depreciation
|$7,412
|$2,991
|$2,681
|$2,463
|$2,281
|$17,829
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,100
|$8,789
|$9,920
|$8,363
|$7,730
|$50,903
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 4Runner
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019