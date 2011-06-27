Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|16/19 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/333.0 mi.
|296.0/351.5 mi.
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80 cu.ft.
|80 cu.ft.
|80 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.3 in.
|183.3 in.
|183.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3975 lbs.
|3710 lbs.
|3440 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5250 lbs.
|5250 lbs.
|5250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|9.8 in.
|9.8 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|67.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1275.0 lbs.
|1540.0 lbs.
|1810.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
