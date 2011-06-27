  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg16/19 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.296.0/351.5 mi.296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG161718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l2.7 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm183 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.183.3 in.183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3975 lbs.3710 lbs.3440 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.5250 lbs.5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.8 in.9.8 in.9.8 in.
Height67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Maximum payload1275.0 lbs.1540.0 lbs.1810.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.3 in.105.3 in.105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Desert Dune Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Desert Dune Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Desert Dune Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Stellar Blue Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Oak
  • Gray
  • Oak
