Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/19 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.4/326.8 mi.
|292.4/344.0 mi.
|292.4/344.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|49.6 in.
|49.6 in.
|49.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|51.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.6 in.
|31.6 in.
|31.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|78 cu.ft.
|78 cu.ft.
|78 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|176.0 in.
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3590 lbs.
|3760 lbs.
|3720 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5350 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.5 cu.ft.
|43.5 cu.ft.
|43.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
