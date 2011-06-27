  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 4Runner
5(50%)4(40%)3(0%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a review
See all 4Runners for sale
List Price Estimate
$855 - $1,723
Used 4Runner for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Best Vehicle!

Ron, 11/28/2008
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had my 4Runner for 10 years now having bought it used with 75000 miles on it. It scared me at first because I thought I was driving a truck after owning a small Honda Civic. This baby has been through thick and thin with me. I have used as a true SUV and not a show car like I've seen in California. Some have complained of now guts or power. I have the V6 engine with a 5 speed and have NO complaints. The 4 wheel drive works like a charm. I wouldn't own an automatic in a SUV (show car) and I have 250,000 on it and I'm considering a rebuild before it dies. I love this car!

Report Abuse

1990 4Runner-the best

jj, 06/03/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have put 224000 miles on my 1990 Toyota 4-Runner with virtually no problems. It still runs like new. It is truly an amazing vehicle.

Report Abuse

A real trooper

aadst, 09/25/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I found this vehicle to be tough and dependable. The roll rate is a little excessive, but this is probably more due to the progressive rear springs and oversized 31" tires. Also, it couldn't move out of it's own way. But as a tough vehicle for work or play, it's an excellent choice. My sister backed into me with a Corolla, which suffered $3000 in damage, while I took less than $100 worth of damage. This vehicle is TOUGH. The downside is that the old 4Runner's had a few mechanical flaws, such as a problem with the rear window mechanism and back end sag.

Report Abuse

Avoid at all cost!

Rob, 08/17/2010
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

The 3.0 L V6 is one of the worst engines ever made there are serious problems with the head gaskets. I own one and it has gone through 2 head gaskets in less than 200,000 miles at a cost of $1500 to $1800 each time. Do not buy these vehicles! Toyota will only replace the gasket one time but refuses to accept that it is a design flaw not only a gasket problem.

Report Abuse

yota tough, 1990 4-runner sr-5, 5speed.

john maddox, 09/21/2015
SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought 10 years ago with 220,000 miles,now has 300,000. 3.0 burns quart of oil about 1,000 miles, 19mpg on highway, 1 cambelt, front axles once, one great vehicle.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 4Runners for sale

Related Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles