Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,121
|$13,846
|$16,408
|Clean
|$10,791
|$13,433
|$15,873
|Average
|$10,131
|$12,608
|$14,805
|Rough
|$9,471
|$11,783
|$13,736
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,288
|$13,083
|$15,702
|Clean
|$9,982
|$12,693
|$15,191
|Average
|$9,372
|$11,914
|$14,168
|Rough
|$8,762
|$11,134
|$13,145
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,209
|$12,847
|$15,323
|Clean
|$9,906
|$12,464
|$14,824
|Average
|$9,300
|$11,698
|$13,826
|Rough
|$8,695
|$10,933
|$12,828
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,552
|$17,176
|$19,677
|Clean
|$14,120
|$16,664
|$19,037
|Average
|$13,257
|$15,641
|$17,755
|Rough
|$12,394
|$14,617
|$16,473
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,202
|$18,605
|$20,922
|Clean
|$15,721
|$18,051
|$20,241
|Average
|$14,760
|$16,942
|$18,878
|Rough
|$13,799
|$15,833
|$17,516
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,176
|$10,377
|$11,543
|Clean
|$8,904
|$10,067
|$11,167
|Average
|$8,360
|$9,449
|$10,415
|Rough
|$7,816
|$8,831
|$9,663
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,682
|$11,903
|$13,997
|Clean
|$9,395
|$11,548
|$13,541
|Average
|$8,820
|$10,839
|$12,630
|Rough
|$8,246
|$10,129
|$11,718
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,886
|$18,851
|$21,671
|Clean
|$15,415
|$18,289
|$20,966
|Average
|$14,473
|$17,166
|$19,554
|Rough
|$13,530
|$16,042
|$18,143
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,561
|$17,289
|$19,883
|Clean
|$14,129
|$16,773
|$19,236
|Average
|$13,265
|$15,743
|$17,941
|Rough
|$12,401
|$14,713
|$16,646
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,760
|$14,369
|$16,834
|Clean
|$11,411
|$13,941
|$16,286
|Average
|$10,714
|$13,085
|$15,189
|Rough
|$10,016
|$12,228
|$14,093